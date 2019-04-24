“Yeah, there’s a steady stream of the homeless population coming and going between the railroad tracks and nearby Springs Rescue Mission, but you simply can’t beat the views of the Peak,” quipped the middle aged professor, bespectacled and in his perennial tweed. “Oh, and the brunch is an easy top three in the city.”
We were perched upon barstools, not at the bustling bar, but along the outside strip of a patio, waiting for a table. The sun was beaming down; one of the first truly spring days, where the sky shown that bluebird aura that starkly juxtaposes a remaining shock of white that lingered on the Peak.
Bumping into the professor and his wife at local culinary haunts — those that exude true Springs-culture — is not uncommon. They are the ones who first gushed over Brother Luck’s Four; they are the ones who introduced us to the city’s best empanadas; they are the ones who somehow stay ahead of the culinary curve. And here they were, serendipitously leaving as we were coming.
He was right about the neighborhood, almost in the shadow of the Peak, but a bit dodgy, tucked into downtown’s crooked elbow made by a curvature in the railroad tracks.
“Maybe not a place you’d linger in at 2 a.m., but a fun dive for killer brunch, nonetheless,” chuckled the academic.
“Try their riff on the eggs Benedict,” he continued. “They build it up with sumptuous, slow-roast pork on a blue-corn waffle — just exemplary.”
We were already on the waitlist, but this chance meeting was enough to kibosh any skepticism brought on by gritty surroundings.
Twenty minutes later, the recommended “pulled pork eggs benny” was ordered, as well as the sweet-tooth satisfying waffle named the “monkey wrench” — which ought to be named “Parisian monkey wrench” for its spin on the Champs-Élysées crêpe bolstered with bananas, Nutella, chocolate and whipped cream. A twist on a classic done satisfyingly well.
Years ago, Urban Steam was the frontrunner in altering the Springs’ coffee trajectory. Roasting in-house, they started introducing Springers to sippable espresso and small batch, pour-over coffees (well before pour-over was a hip “thing”). It was a small space with a limited menu and one of those lever-operated espresso machines. Fast-forward to today and you’ll find their tagline of “Espresso. Waffles. Whiskey. Good Times” evidence that they’ve expanded their répertoire and their footprint. Taking over an adjacent space, and also much of the inhabitable area outdoors, the cafe-cum-restaurant-cum-bar is open nearly all hours of the day, “proudly serving cocktails and coffee at 7:30 a.m. daily,” announces the menu.
While their bloody Mary is the bang-for-the-buck cocktail with a kicking three shots of habanero infused vodka, it’s a bit vinegar forward. Try their spin on the Aperol Spritz that takes the Italian classic and amps it up with gin while maintaining the light refreshment of the original. Augment your brunch with Urban Steam’s batch brews and you can ping-pong between depressant and stimulant, keeping up enough steam to power through one of the best brunches in town.
