The sun was slowly sinking behind the silhouetted mountains as a summer breeze flitted the outdoor umbrellas that vainly attempted to block our eyes from the sun’s filtered rays. We didn’t mind. The sunset was glorious and the finger-style guitarist was mesmerizing onlookers with his musical prowess — Ryan Flores is a veritable one-man band composed of percussion and strings enrobed in a Latin soul. This most inviting of ambiances was nothing like a glorified TGI Fridays that, admittedly, was expected. Nonetheless, the food had yet to arrive.
While any American-style grill may be critiqued for trying to be all things to all people — with their pizzas and pastas and burgers and steaks and menus that read as long as Webster’s 11th edition — Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill sidesteps this foible with a mercifully concise selection of offerings. We still, however, succumbed to the temptation of a freakishly large platter of nachos.
A drift of requisite, nacho toppings, studded with jalapeños, amalgamated via an unidentifiable cheese of yellow, the nachos certainly looked the part, but played into the TGI Fridays expectation with a preponderance of seasoning that met one’s weekly sodium intake with a single pile of overly laden tortilla chips. The low-angled sun was starting to annoy, even the music seemed a bit loud. Maybe this was a bad idea. Then the main course arrived.
Ordering a burger at an American grill is almost stereotypical, yet it’s nearly always the safe choice. Ordering a steak, on the other hand, is less than cliché and certainly not a sure bet; normally, when you want a nice steak you go to Prime 25 or The Peppertree or a local butcher like Ranch Foods Direct. But Flatiron’s namesake (The Flatiron, go figure) — an unidentified cut of surprisingly tender beef — is offered not only as an 8-ounce slab, but also as Steak N’ Frites, composed of steak stripes draped in a roasted garlic butter, flanked by exquisite frites well seasoned with gobs of garlic.
Finally, the sun had set, and all one could do was sop up the garlic butter with more frites, and bask in the Spanish guitar’s ever increasing melodiousness. Things were looking up.
And then the burger. How could we not? Flatiron’s burgers are all half-pounders grilled to order. We were steered away from medium-rare when a pink and juicy center was our request; the recommended medium preparation was bang on. The menu seemed to taunt the patron, daring it to order the Sante Fe burger if one’s spice loving palate dared to tangle with four distinct canons of picante-ness. In actuality, the roasted poblanos, pepper Jack cheese, tempura jalapeños and chipotle aioli, all sandwiched between a buttery brioche-esque bun, didn’t coalesce into an overwhelming spice bomb; but rather, each ingredient uniquely contributed to a multifaceted, multi-textured culinary playground for the tongue.
Yes, the evening was ideal. Flores is not your average open mic act; and Flatiron’s is not your average neighborhood restaurant.
Stumbling through the parking lot, a handful of frites short of fully gormandized, we vowed to stop avoiding American-style grills.
