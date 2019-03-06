On The Table: The Merry Men at The Public House
The Honorable Sheriff of Nottingham would walk into a watering hole such as this one, order a pint, that burger, and most assuredly those garlic knots, and then proceed to determine that “you know, life is really pretty good … maybe we should let bygones bebygones and just forget the capture of Robin Hood after all. In fact, I think he’d really like these garlic knots.”
The place is The Public House. And while the Sheriff of Nottingham may never get around to leaping off the pages of Howard Pyle’s “The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood,” it’s the type of place, while modernized perhaps, that the Merry Men would gather to plan their next proletariat-profiting pilferage, all while slugging down a few rounds of ale.
The Public House is good for that: pint quaffing. The rotating taps often highlight brews difficult to find elsewhere. Unquestionably, the Sheriff would thoroughly enjoy Epic Brewing’s chocolate coffee stout, but would then turn up his hooked nose at Oskar Blues’ coffee porter on nitro, exclaiming, “What is this flavorless dribble?” But then Friar Tuck would order him another Epic stout and everything would right itself.
In the corner, Little John would hunch over a chicken sandwich that’s cheekily titled the “Pikes Beak.” Initially bashful at ordering something less “manly” than the pork chop or the “Fire Burger,” after his first bite, Robin’s lieutenant would spend the rest of the night unabashedly trying to convince all the Merry Men that it was the best thing on the menu. “Sure the whole thing is rather small, but the smoked bacon is perfectly crunchy, the chicken is cooked to perfection,” he’d shout, “and the whole mess with melty cheddar fits right between these two chewy halves of ciabatta bread! You must try it!”
Unconvinced, most of the Merry Men would continue devouring the garlic knots and eventually order burgers, ‘cuz, you know, that’s what Merry Men do: eat red meat. Once it’s discovered that it’s not a vegetarian riff, the winning burger would undoubtedly be the deeply unctuous, “Bourbon Glazed Portabella,” with its Colorado grown beef, bourbon glaze and Swiss cheese. “I loath the Swiss!” would shout Will Scarlet, “So pretentious! But I can’t hold that against this burger.”
Undoubtedly, the Merry Men would remain at their table, lifting another round to their goateed faces, harmonizing sing-song after sing-song. By the end of the night the Sheriff and Robin Hood would be seen swaying together as Eve Six crooned through the PA system, “Here’s to the nights we felt alive … Here’s to goodbye, tomorrow’s gonna come too soon.”
