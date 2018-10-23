On the Table: Ruffrano's Hell's Kitchen Pizza serves up devilishly good pies
Jacques is a New Yorker, so when he talks about food, people listen. Especially pizza — Jacques loves a good pizza pie. So when discussion turned to “best pizza” in the Springs, we had to defer.
The Springs is disproportionately blessed with pizza selections. Louie’s is cheap and good. Leon Gessi is a fun dive even if they tend to over bake. Borriello Brothers can be great, and not so great. Bambino’s lets you load up your custom creation for a steal of a price. Il Vicino has carved out a niche of specialty wood-fire types. Duca’s keep growing and we love it. Panino’s has killer deepdish in a non-Chicago style. Some people like Marco’s. Poor Richard’s is expensive but awesome. And we won’t even mention the delivery guys. Whew! And that’s not even a comprehensive list. We’ve been to ‘em all numerous times, and we have our opinions.
Downtown is the undeniable epicenter of the Springs’ pizza world. Each of the aforementioned nine establishments hold downtown addresses. So when Jacques dragged us up the hill to Manitou Springs asserting that he’d found the best pizza in the area, skepticism flared.
But Jacques was right. The first location of Hell’s Kitchen Pizza, there in quirky Manitou, was memorably good. But that was four years ago. So when we learned that the owners had recently been expanding to new locations, one being just off South 8th St., we had to reacquaint ourselves.
The garlic knots are doughy and thick, bursting with oregano. The pizza is crafted in the New York style, so, naturally, it’s thin crusted. It’s light and airy with a good spring. Even the loaded supreme style, can be folded like a taco in the NY way (a.k.a. “The Fold Hold”), without it drooping down like a dog’s tongue in summer.
This is well crafted crust, one that also boasts a number of slightly charred crust-bubbles, another sign of craftsmanship. “A big toasted bubble,” explains Mark Bello, founder of Pizza School NYC, “shows the person who handled the dough didn’t beat the crap out of it.”
Ruffrano’s clearly knows how to handle their dough — be it the pizza crust or those voluptuous knots.
The one understandable critique that can be leveled at Ruffrano’s is the cost of their pies. At an average price of over $24 for an 18-inch pie, and a top-out price of $30 for the Pikes Peak pie, the cost of entry is almost as steep as America’s mountain. Nonetheless, sometimes you get what you pay for.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.