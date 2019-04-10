On the Table: New downtown bar, unfortunately, lives up to its name
Why did we visit this cocktail bar? Novelty, my good reader. This is the newest place that the Springs, in its gentrifying thrust, has to offer.
Frontrunners in this trend — cocktail bars of gentrification — such as Brooklyn’s on Boulder, Axe-and-the-Oak and the now defunct Sakura’s, set a rather high bar (pun intended) and high expectation, both casting a shadow within which subsequent competition inevitably operates.
Within this shadow someone then goes and names a new cocktail bar something ignoble like “Shame & Regret,” and it’s almost as if the place is birthed at a disadvantage, struggling against both precedent and gravity in an uphill battle. Not an enviable position when expectations are unmet. For unmet expectations are, as the poet once said, the fly in the ointment that is gentrification.
Based on both first and secondhand experiences, unmet expectations appear to be dogging this particular new establishment. But before we write it off as “growing pains,” let us consider that this new cocktail bar is just one of a handful owned and operated by the same executive staff —industry veterans who, perhaps, should know better.
“What vermouth do you use in your Negroni?” the server was asked. “I don’t really know. Something I can’t pronounce,” came the equivocation. A regrettable start. Still, we sank back, deep into the high-backed, tufted leather booths, admiring the mahogany wood paneling, and hoped for the best.
“Excuse me,” our dining partner turned to the server, “Can you please ask the bartender to remake these Negronis ‘up’ in the proper style, and not on ice?” A few minutes later the off-menu Negronis returned: one a noticeably deeper shade of red than the other.
We could lambaste the drinks menu for its near exclusive offering of drinks composed of sweet on booze on sweet — a veritable saccharine sea void of much variation. However, the true disappointment is the culmination of poorly trained staff who serve patrons a monolithic menu of maladroitly executed cocktails.
Folks, go ahead, offer some sweet drinks with cute names on your menu. But be sure to include at least a small section of deep and complex booze-forward sippers that can be lingered over for spells of time. If you’re offering compelling atmosphere, offer compelling drinks. And if a patron requests an off-menu classic, be sure to make it right. And then make round two in identical fashion. Otherwise, you could be a swanky cocktail bar being criticized for not knowing what a Negroni is.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.