The fine folks at the Caffeinated Cow are doing a masterful job of combining two perennial loves: coffee and ice cream, caffeine and sugared dairy, legal stimulants bringing joy, vigor and vim to us working masses. And oh, the joy of it all.
Not counting national franchises, ice cream is a relative rarity here in the Springs — somewhat surprising for our urban sprawl of nearly a half million. So the opening of any ice cream shop appears to be a shrewd business move. The Caffeinated Cow is no exception.
There are two things to note. First, the Caffeinated Cow is not, strictly speaking, an ice cream shop, in that they are actually purveyors of Denver’s Liks Ice Cream, one of those longstanding ice cream creators that’s been booming since the ‘70s. This is not at all a bad thing. As the folks at the Caffeinated Cow say, there’s no need to reinvent the ice cream wheel. Ask any Denver-ite, Liks is good ice cream.
Second — and this is more “just for the record” — we must also refrain from employing the term “ice cream parlor.” It’s tempting to bandy this phrase about, but in keeping with culinary exactions, the Springs has not been home to a true ice cream parlor since Michelle Chocolatiers & Ice Cream closed is storied doors back in 2007. After four generations and 55 years of elegantly behemoth Sundays, the financial overextension and subsequent demise of the nationally renowned ice cream parlor was a heavy blow to the local culinary scene. (Michelle’s was so iconically an ice cream parlor, you’d almost expect to find Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke popping back from a chalk picture while singing, “Now then, what would be nice? We’ll start with raspberry ice, then some cakes and tea.”)
Alas, with the fiscal feasibility of operating a true ice cream parlor a bygone probability, we must look elsewhere for our sweet treat eats. Oh, look, it’s the Caffeinated Cow!
For lovers of coffee (almost anyone reading this column) opt for the “Cow-lorado” style. It’s any scoop (or three) of ice cream “topped with hot fresh espresso!” (Well, one would hope that any and all espresso be as hot and fresh as the Prince of Bel-Air, but I guess it doesn’t hurt to advertise the obvious.)
Sure, the Cow uses Barista coffee, but we didn’t hold that against ‘em once we had a double shot melting the top of an overwhelmingly large scoop of amaretto coffee ice cream. Imagining a triple scoop in one of their admittedly genius waffle-cone-bowls-in-a-bowl had us giggling and gasping for breath.
“Tee-hee! It would choke a cow!”
And we mean that in the most loving and complimentary way.
