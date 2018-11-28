The Crapshoot
“Once you’ve first come here, you’ll return,” asserts Randy, the morning’s server. He was right. We’re back for a second go. Last January we covered a trio of breakfast eateries in and around the Cheyenne area. Bon Ton’s was one of the three, and perhaps where we were most impressed.
The Benedict had been unctuous, the chile relleno was crunchy with a kick and the stuffed French toast was nearly too decadent to handle — in a good way.
Today, ten months later, it was a bit of a crapshoot. The raisin French toast was not decadent, rather something you could whip up on a rushed morning with an egg and pint of milk. Not bad, just not remarkable. Yet, the “meat lover’s” skillet, Randy’s recommendation, was all that a skillet ought to be: a satisfying amalgamation of various ingredients that worked together. A less successful compilation was the eggs Florentine, with an under-baked puff pastry, topped with ingredients that just didn’t jive. Somehow the star of the morning was the kid’s “bear pancake” — simple, fluffy and just sweet enough.
The Rub
Now, here’s the catch of food critiquing. One dining experience for us may be superb, while the same restaurant for you, dear reader, may be a disappointment. Similarly, a dinner out in January may thrill, while a follow up in February may fall flat. There are simply too many variables in the restaurant industry to find many examples of consistency.
Yes, there are blessed exceptions; the Broadmoor’s stable of fine dining is a local example. Such consistency stems from a refined and established training program that targets customer oriented service, unblemished quality and, yes, unwavering consistency. You pay for it, but you find ways to justify doing so.
Inconsistency, that’s the rub, but what’s the solution?
The Rules
There are three things we do (most of the time) in our pursuit of the best dining experiences. In short, it’s about relationships: go on trusted recommendations; be friendly to the waitstaff; ask for the server’s personal favorites.
First, we don’t “Yelp.” It makes no difference to us if a place boasts 4.5 stars with 346 reviews. If we don’t have a firsthand recommendation from a trusted source, we usually look elsewhere.
Second, we find the most success when we’re amiable and courteous to those serving us. The temptation may be to feign an aloof air when fine dining, “Yes, ahem, we dine at the Penrose Room on a weekly basis.” No, don’t play jaded. Enjoy yourself, and express your gratitude for the fine service. You’ll be rewarded with even finer service.
Similarly, there’s a temptation to descend to the lowest common denominator — meeting curt service with equal brusqueness. Instead, offer your smile, and an understanding graciousness. It often pays off. And even if not, it’s the right thing to do.
Finally, ask Randy for his breakfast recommendations. He may point to “what is most popular,” but assure him you want his personal suggestion. That meat lover’s skillet was one of two great items this morning. That, and he steered us away from the waffles, noting they were simply reheated and tended to be “mushy.” Thank you, Randy. Our breakfast was better for it.
In a crapshoot world of the restaurant, it pays to keep relationships at the top.
