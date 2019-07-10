There is a ubiquitous tool in the food world, one invaluable yet undervalued. It’s to be watched with an eagle eye, yet it’s overlooked. It’s misused, yet its misuse can mean great danger. It’s misunderstood, but understanding it will make all the difference. What is this enigma of a device? The knife.
Today we focus on the upkeep and maintenance of the non-serrated kitchen knife. This includes keeping knives sharp, properly cleaned and stored. The knife is the king of the kitchen and ought be treated so.
Sharpening
To function properly — and thus ably bifurcate the most befuddling food stuffs — a knife must be sharp. A sharp knife is also the safest of knives, gliding through produce and never requiring the brute force that so often leads to emergency room visits.
Distinction is to be made is between honing and sharpening. Both tasks lead to a sharp knife, and yet the two are not to be confused.
Honing is simply the act of realigning the very edge of the knife’s blade. During its use, a blade will (invisible to the naked eye) lose its edge and degrade from a crisp and sharp peak to a jagged edge. A simple sliding of the blade along a ribbed honing steal will realign these ragged burrs and reform a precise edge. Voilà! A sharp knife.
Because it’s simple and fast, and requires only a honing steal, honing can easily be done frequently.
However, if you’ve neglected your knives for any length of time, and especially if you’ve ever used a glass cutting board (Don’t! Please, throw that glass board away!) you’ll be forced to start with a good sharpening. Frankly, you’ve got to leave sharpening to the pros. Unless you’re experienced with wet-stones, and know how to move from coarse to fine to super-fine grades of stone with all the proper techniques, stay away from the “drag-through” DIY sharpeners found at kitchen stores. Simply Google your neighborhood bladesmith and support your local craftsmen.
Sharpening actually removes a small amount of metal from the knife and recreates the blade’s edge. For the home chef, this is a necessary procedure only every year or so.
Cleaning
Cleaning is simple, but very important. Do not wash knives in the dishwasher, for the same reason you don’t wash your grandmother’s china in all that heat and detergent. Mild soap, warm water, hand brush, hand dry and put away immediately.
Storage
You’ve gone this far and kept your knives sharp and properly cleaned; don’t now throw them in the utensil drawer with the can opener and fish spatula. Those honed and cleaned edges are delicate. They slice through chicken thighs like magic, but they ain’t happy touching other metal tools. Invest in either a knife block or a magnetic holder, the best ways to keep knives isolated and protected and ready at hand. (Tip: Goodwill type stores almost always have random, empty knife blocks on their shelves for a few dollars; no need to break the bank.)
These practices apply to expensive and inexpensive knives alike. So, no matter what knives you wield, show these kings of kitchen some much earned respect.
