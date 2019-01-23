The Prologue
Hamlet was Danish, not English. Nonetheless, it may be surmised that the prince would have enjoyed a good Cornish game hen. At least the hen, unlike Hamlet, can rest in knowing of its value postmortem. And though it’s doubtful that Hamlet ever visited the Asian nation, we’ve found a way to exemplify the hen’s qualities with a Thai twist (compliments of America’s Test Kitchen).
Marinate these little birds for hours on end, pair with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce punctuated with Thai bird chilies, then serve over a bed of coconut rice, and you have Gai Yang, a dish that will inevitably be a stand-out of 2019 — more than 500 years since the Bard of Avon created his Danish prince.
Combining the marinade’s robust flavors of garlic and cilantro with the dipping sauce’s vibrantly picante-ness ‘tis a consummation devoutly to be wished.
Gai Yang Ingredients
Hens
- 4 Cornish game hens (1¼ to 1½ pounds each), giblets discarded
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves and stems, chopped coarse
- 12 garlic cloves, peeled
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground white pepper
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ¼ cup fish sauce
Dipping Sauce
- ½ cup distilled white vinegar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon minced Thai chiles (or serranos)
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Rice
- 2 cups white, long grain rice
- Coconut water
- Cream
The Marinade: Aye, there’s the rub
Begin by combining in a food processor the cilantro, garlic, brown sugar, pepper, coriander and salt. Pulse to a fine consistency. Transfer to a small mixing bowl. Stir in fish sauce. This is your marinade.
The Birds: The proud bird’s contumely
Prepare the birds in the spatchcock style: using strong kitchen sheers, cut along both sides of the spine, discarding it. (Doing so will allow for a flattened bird and more even cooking over the grill.) Wash the birds under cold running water; trim excess skin/fat. Place two birds to a gallon ziplock bag with half the marinade. Do the same with birds three and four and the remaining marinade.
Place marinating birds in refrigerator for a minimum of 6 hours, and up to a full day. (The full day marinade results in far more flavor.)
The Dip: The slings and arrows
Dissolve the white sugar into simmering vinegar upon the stovetop. After it’s thickened slightly (five minutes) remove from heat and whisk in the garlic and bird chilies and salt. This can be done as far in advance as desired. Keep it sealed in the fridge till use.
The Rice: Enterprises of great pith and moment
Prepare the rice by any means you prefer. We recommend a dedicated rice cooker, but an Instant-Pot or stovetop method will do. In place of water, substitute three parts coconut water and one part cream for a rich and mildly-sweet rice.
The Grill: The dread of something after death
Crank up your grill (gas or charcoal) and create a hot side, and a less-hot side, with an overall ambient temperate of 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Oil your grates (always a good grilling practice), and place hens breasts up on cooler section of grill. Once an internal probe thermometer registers 145 to 150 degrees (30 to 45 minutes), flip the hens to skin-side-down on the hotter portion of the grill. Bring the internal temp up to 160 degrees. Remove from grill and allow to rest for 10 minutes.
Serve the birds atop beds of coconut rice, with the chili sauce for dipping or drizzling. You may not perchance to dream of a bird more succulent.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.