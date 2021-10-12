On CityServe Day 2021, observed on Saturday, Oct. 2, COSILoveYou collaborated with 150 sites in Colorado Springs to execute the CityServe Day project — a no-strings-attached, citywide day of service.
At one of those sites, in the Ivywild neighborhood, several dozen volunteers became extreme makeover experts while transforming apartments owned by Colorado Springs nonprofit Family Life Services.
It took more than 60 volunteers to transform eight transition apartments from “places to live” into nicely decorated and welcoming homes for nine single mothers and their children.
The Make it A Home nonprofit organization, also based in the Springs, refurbished the series of apartments for FLS, which assists people who are recovering from addiction, domestic violence, homelessness or human trafficking.
Make it A Home “designs and furnishes living spaces for those coming out of difficult circumstances,” states its Instagram page.
“Our Board and volunteer corps is made up of educators, photographers, interior decorators, social workers, web designers and just great people with hearts that want to help families in our community. Many of us have experienced abrupt, life-altering events that required change and rebuilding. While we have been blessed with the insulation of faith, family, friends, church communities, education, and savings accounts to help start over after the traumatic life shift, we know that not all people have support networks to help in times of crisis. Our vision is to be that support network for those who may not have one,” states the Make it A Home website.
Amy Silvas, Make it A Home founder and president, said COSiloveyou asked her organization to volunteer its services as part of CityServe Day. One donor gave enough funds to enable Make it A Home to transform several houses in one day. MiAH can furnish a three bedroom space for about $500-$600, Silvas said.
“In order to make that work logistically, these houses needed to be close together. So, we reached out to FLS to see if the eight female headed-households on their campus could benefit from our services and they said ‘yes,’” Silvas said.
COSILoveYou is a City Gospel Movement in Colorado Springs with a mission to “unite and ignite the local Church to love the city,” states its website.
Silvas and her design team spent about two months planning for the Oct. 2 multi-apartment makeover. During that time, Make it a Home representatives met with all the moms housed in the FLS complex to discuss their children’s needs, and what makes them feel at home.
On the day of the event, all the families vacated the premises, and then the volunteers swooped in to remove and replace all furnishings and accessories, and went about redecorating the apartments.
“We believe that depressing spaces are not helpful for people who are struggling to begin again and that having encouraging physical spaces can make it easier to face life’s demands,” Silvas said.
Each of the apartment makeovers had a theme, from French Country Cottage to Farmhouse, and from Beach to Modern.
Following completion of their work, Make it A Home and invited the inhabitants to come back and check out their new pads in a series of “big reveals.”
The mothers and children came home to newly decorated, functional and attractive surroundings.
One mother cried openly as she entered the doorway. “I have never had anything like this, it is so … beautiful,” she said of her “new” apartment, amid cheers and handclaps from well-wishers.
Volunteers rejoiced at how caring individuals can turn a house into a home. “It’s amazing to see all that goes into a project like this. The emotions here can fill buckets,” said first-time volunteer Lori Paladino.
For Janet Rodriguez and her daughter, Kim Reeser, the project offered an opportunity for them to work together and to give back. ”I was a divorced mom and know what it’s like to go without, so any help you get is greatly appreciated,” Rodriguez said.
Reeser added, “It’s fun to hang with friends while giving something back and seeing the final result.”
Said Make it a Home in a Facebook post, “We loved how all the projects turned out ... These moms were overwhelmed by everyone’s love and encouragement. Tears were shed,”
The nonprofit Make it A Home collaborated with Family Life Services and COSILoveYou, which provided the grant. Having a financial need was each family’s only criteria for selection to participate in the project. Additionally, Academy Christian Church partenered with Make it A Home to provide storage for the furnishings and decorations used in this project as they were gathered.
“All our clients are working hard to make a better life for themselves and their children. We want to be a daily reminder that they are not alone, that others, particularly other women, have been where they are and there is hope for the future,” Silvas said.
Silvas added, “This would not have happened without generous donors at COSiloveyou who wanted to finance this CityServe Day project. The collaboration of so many wonderful organizations is what enabled the Moms of FLS to be blessed.”
FLS is one of Colorado Springs’ oldest nonprofits, having incorporated as an orphanage in 1941 and operated since Dec. 31, 1942.
“For decades, we have been helping single moms and their children build new futures, both in a residential and an outreach program,” said FLS Community Relations Manager Ronna Bauman.
“We feel extremely blessed that MiAH has chosen our beautiful two-acre property and grateful moms as the recipients of this extremely generous gift. It’s an ‘Extreme Home Makeover’ of sorts, one that’s sure to bring both delight and dignity… MIAH blessed them with this makeover, thanks to COSILoveYou.”