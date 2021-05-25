This month I’m sharing one of my favorite stories. I was reminded of this “character” by the recent rock slide on Gold Camp Road. Some of you may have been treated to the exploits of this person. Now, I have heard ghost stories, but until a good friend shared this one, I was not a believer.
The first telling of this story came to me over 20 years ago. This friend likes to ride the portion of the Gold Camp Road that can not be driven anymore. He took a Sunday afternoon trip on his bike from the parking lot there at the Cheyenne Canyon junction, which I understand is to be paved this summer. As he rode through Tunnel No. 7 or No. 8, he noticed he was not alone. He had seen a variety of other people moving down the road as he came up. In the tunnel, he could hear the other rider behind him.
He looked around as he exited the tunnel. He noticed the other rider was a bearded man, an a bike similar to his own. As he paused he looked to the east down to Colorado Springs. And soon, as he put away his camera, he noticed he was now alone. As he looked back at the tunnel, there was no other rider, and only his own tire tracks.
Back at work, he told of the adventure to a co-worker, who regularly rides the same trail. “Oh, that guy!” the man replied, “I have seen that guy up there a couple times.” He continued with his observations of him, with and without a bicycle, always alone, and once he looked away the apparition was gone.
My friend has been on the trail many times since and always watches when he gets to the tunnel. On one occasion he rode through the tunnel half a dozen times over an hour or so, but to no avail. There was no ghost rider to be seen.
I told the story in one of my talks a few years later and was surprised to encounter another believer. He had seen the rider on a vintage bicycle, and he appeared to be an elderly gent.
The fun part of this story is that the observer was riding in a group of riders. On their way down later in the day they ran into an acquaintance, and asked him if he had seen the man. He only chuckled and said “No.”
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.