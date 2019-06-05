The brim of his hat was just an inch from my nose; there was no mistaking the intensity of the moment. It was certainly a one-way “discussion,” except for the moments in which I would shout in response: “Yes, sir!” At that particular moment, I felt like this man screaming in my face was the very embodiment of all that was evil. I despised him at the time; I cherish him today. Marine Corps drill instructor Staff Sgt. Carpenter brought much-needed change to my life and helped me become the hopeful man I am now. At 18, I had enlisted in the Marine Corps seeking change in my life and left full of hope for the future.
Later, when I enrolled in college, I was also hopeful in the midst of a dramatic change. Having transferred into the Air Force, I knew I needed to prepare for the day I either discharged or retired from service. I spent 25 years on active duty and would not have my current position with the Department of Veterans Affairs were it not for having finished my degree. Though it took me 19 years to get my four-your degree, I consistently persisted while keeping my desire for something more. I jokingly tell friends my degree was the best two decades of my life.
When I recently submitted my resume for a VA position in Tampa, Fla., it was with another hopeful desire for change. While I love Colorado, I have never lived near the ocean and hope to make that change in the next few years.
In 1985, I became a Christian thanks to my desperate hope for a change. I was going through a tough time in my marriage; it was rapidly disintegrating and I was close on the verge of a breakdown. Though I grew up attending a church and at times tried to “get right” with God, I had never fully submitted my life to God; he used an obnoxious fuel truck driver on the flight line of Little Rock Air Force Base to help me understand my need for a relationship with Christ.
Rob Smith was one of those people who would walk in on a Monday morning loudly praising his god. With my late-night party lifestyle, the last thing I wanted to hear during early morning hours was anything over a few decibels. But Rob became a dear friend helped me understand my need for another kind of change, beyond my education or career. He made me realize that a true Christian life is not dependent on rituals. Rob introduced me to true hope in a change that is deep and eternal.
When I gave my life over to God, I felt a load lift off my shoulders. The grass did seem a little greener and the sky a little bluer. When I later went to England, Germany, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, I understood I was a missionary on Air Force active duty. If you were to track down the people with whom I was stationed, they might tell you I had a way of sharing my faith that wasn’t forceful, but timely. When I would share about my faith, people would often tell me, “Man, I have never heard it explained that way.” I wasn’t introducing them to a system of belief or a denominational structure. I was introducing them to hope in a powerful kind of life change. And, that’s what real faith is all about.
Change is inevitable — we finish school, start new jobs, move away, become parents and grandparents for the first time, lose those we love — but when you can find the good, the possible, the beauty in the new season, that’s when you’ve truly embraced a life of hope in change.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.