Last words are important. One of my favorite memories of final words is when President Ronald Reagan gave one of his last speeches to the American people. He spoke of how our nation is a ‘shining city set on a hill.’ It was a magnificent speech and my favorite of his political life. I quoted Reagan’s speech in my own final words at my retirement ceremony at the Air Force Academy. There’s something about the end of an era where final words need to be spoken and should be spoken.
While certainly the end of a presidency and my own military career were appropriate moments for ‘final words,’ so, too, are words spoken at the end of someone’s life.
A legal document allocating final wishes for distribution of assets is called a Last Will and Testament. In a sense, that is the deceased’s last word. But what about the last words that are spoken as a person passes into eternity. When President George H. W. Bush passed away, it was widely reported that his last words were “I love you, too.” His son, President George W. Bush, president No. 43, had just told him that he loved him. The elder Bush had given tens of thousands of speeches in his storied career. But his last words were not grandiose comments about the world stage. Rather, they were words of affection to a son for which he was very proud.
Those of us alive at the time of the 9/11 attacks on the United States will likely remember the final words of Todd Beamer. He was the likely leader of the group of passengers that stormed the cockpit of the doomed Flight 93 to retake control of the aircraft from the hijackers. His last words as heard through a cell phone was, “Are you guys ready? Let’s roll.” Unfortunately, his courageous efforts proved to no avail as the plane plunged into the ground near Shanksville, Pa. However, his and others’ efforts likely saved wider spread damage and death, as it crashed in a rural part of the state.
The Jewish patriarch Jacob as he lay dying was concerned that he not be buried in Egypt, where he and his family had relocated due to famine. In his final moments, he summoned his youngest son Joseph into the room and said, “Please do not bury me in Egypt, but let me lie with my fathers, you shall carry me out of Egypt and bury me in their burial place … Swear to me.” Genesis 47:29b-31a (New King James version). Possibly this is where we today have our custom of a person designing their own funeral plans ahead of time.
In my estimation, the final words of Jesus Christ are the most significant last words every spoken. Those pronouncements as he hung hemorrhaging from a wooden t-bar speak volumes through the hallways of history. Certainly, His last words on the cross were not Jesus’ last words forever as He rose from the grave and spoke more for another 40 days. But, in examining those last words from the cross we see an incredible span of intent from those utterances.
We get a glimpse of the vastness of God’s love in the last words of Christ. Not only was he concerned about the welfare of his mother … the very one who felt the birth pains, who helped Him walk His first steps and who raised Him to adulthood … but, Jesus was also concerned about the Roman guards who mocked Him, shamed Him and beat Him mercilessly. While many might curse such attackers, Jesus said, “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they do.” Luke 23:34 (NKJV).
If in His final words, Jesus was so concerned about those that whipped Him into a bloody pulp, how much more is the Christ concerned about you? You certainly haven’t exacted such personal violence upon the Master. You may have strayed from the path, you may have sinned egregiously and you may have even rejected Jesus Christ. But, in His final words, find comfort for your life. He is concerned about you and hopes the two of you can chat soon.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.