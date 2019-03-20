Nuggets of Faith: Gotta have encouragement
Mail call in Marine Corps boot camp was a huge encouragement to me. Being awarded the esteemed John Levitow Award when I went through the Air Force non-commissioned officer preparatory school was also a huge boost to my morale. There have been times when I worked in Air Force recruiting that I had my meal paid for by a grateful citizen when eating in a north Texas restaurant. That too was a huge encouragement to me as well.
The person behind the counter in the convenience store is encouraged when you treat them like a human being and not a piece of machinery. Our family members are encouraged when we remember to call or stop by on their birthdays. Treating your neighbor to a lunch or cup of coffee after they’ve had a loss or hard season can be encouraging.
A friend of mine has been going through some rough spots in her marriage. She recently asked a trusted Christian friend for her advice. Instead of giving her a number of tasks to do that will make her marriage better, her friend told her that in scripture she is commanded to love her husband through even tough times. Some might be disappointed with that type of response, but for my friend, it was just what she needed to hear. She found encouragement in that piece of advice, because instead of tasks to try and accomplish, she is encouraged to have one that will positively impact the situation.
In the late 1980s, I had immaturely made a practice of speaking negatively about the pastor of my church. I didn’t think he preached very well, didn’t care for his leadership style and had even asserted that maybe he was really called to be a worship pastor rather than a lead pastor. In all of my 25-year-old wisdom, I really thought I had it all figured out. Over time, God began to deal with me over my critical spirit towards him. One evening, I was at his house with the youth group. We were leaving the next morning for a mission trip to Reynosa, Mexico, to work with Calvary Commission’s orphanage.
We gathered in his large back yard to have a communion service. It was a way of ensuring we were focused on the mission trip and not on any petty, behind-the-scenes drama amongst the youths. A cross beam had been nailed to the porch and a hammer with a few dozen nails were laid at the base. We were to spend time praying and ask God for three people with which to share the communion bread. However, before sharing the bread we were to nail any ill feelings towards that person to the cross. As we had scattered around the yard to pray, sporadically you would hear the sound of a hammer driving a nail into the cross. Someone was dealing with their hurts or offenses.
I went to my pastor and his wife who were sitting in an area of the yard and knelt down beside their chairs. I admitted to Randy that I had spoken badly about him. I told him I was sorry and that I was asking for his forgiveness. We both had tears in our eyes and we prayed together. I was encouraged to find that after speaking with him, I began to look forward to his sermons. I believe we were both encouraged by the way our relationship grew over the rest of the time I was stationed in Texas.
The Bible speaks of us encouraging one another. The first century believers in Jesus Christ would eventually suffer severe persecution in the judgments of AD 65-70 as prophesied by Jesus in Matthew 23-25. The author of Hebrews tries to prepare those early believers when he says to not give up meeting together as some had, but to “encourage” one another all the more as you see “The Day” approaching. We would do well in today’s crazy world to do the same: encourage someone today and I believe you, too, will be encouraged!
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.