Nuggets of Faith: Finding grace at Arlington National Cemetery
With Veterans Day right around the corner on Sunday, I can’t help but reflect on the lives of many vets I know — those still with us and those who’ve passed on. I’ll never forget one memorable visit to Arlington National Cemetery, to honor one such veteran. What started out innocent enough turned into quite an adventure in the East Coast cemetery.
The B-52 Stratofortress had flown over the cemetery in honor of the 9th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Jim Binnicker. Some friends and I had attended the memorial service in the chapel of Fort Myer, which is adjacent to the famous cemetery. To get to the burial site, we had walked in processional behind the horse drawn caisson. It was a beautiful ceremony honoring a man who had dedicated so much of his life to the Air Force and later to serving as CEO of the Air Force Enlisted Village.
A stone wall separates Fort Myer from the massive national graveyard, standing at about 48 inches. On the way back from the burial site, we were talking amongst ourselves and lost track of time and space and become a bit disoriented. We couldn’t remember exactly which entry control point we had originally entered. My friends and I came up with the bright idea of jumping over the stone wall to get to the side where our cars were parked. It seemed like a good idea at the time.
Once on the Fort Myer side, I told my friends to go on ahead and I would catch up. I was struggling in the 100-degree humid heat of Washington, D.C., and was lagging behind. After my friends took off, a police car pulled up beside me with the light bar flashing. The officer inside gruffly asked me to stop and produce identification; I was a bit stunned. I was wearing a nice suit and certainly didn’t think I was a criminal suspect. Come to find out, the little 48-inch “old-school” stone wall is monitored by “new-school” video surveillance system. At that point, I was trespassing on an Army fort having not gone through the proper access point.
Fortunately, the federal police officer took down my name and gave me a warning. As he finished, I had to smile because a second police cruiser had caught up to my partners in crime and was taking them through the motions of getting a similar warning. I had been released and walked up to the group just in time to hear my first sergeant buddy John Farrell ask the officer if anyone would be notified of his brush with the law. The officer assured him nothing would happen other than recording his warning on a Fort Myer police blotter. I chuckled as I held my iPhone having just posted a video of his shakedown on Facebook for all of our friends to see.
We had broken the law. We were all retired Air Force members having served distinguished careers. Yet, we were being questioned as trespassers on a federal installation. Our relationship with God has some similarities. Regardless of how nobly we live our lives, we transgress against God much as we had transgressed against the security integrity of Fort Myer that hot summer day. Fortunately, the police officers showed us mercy and didn’t cite us or stuff us into their cruiser for a ride to the base’s jail.
Likewise, God shows us mercy through Jesus Christ. There is a passage in the Old Testament that reads, “There is none righteous, no not one.” We had no idea we were trespassing, just as we often have no idea we are trespassing against God. Our brush with the law makes for a great story. But, the police officers involved extended grace to us, and God wants to extend grace to us as well, which is truly something to celebrate.
Have a blessed Veterans Day — thank you to all who have served and sacrificed for our nation.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.