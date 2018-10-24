The annual Canya Cañon trail race and family fun walk will take off at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Cañon Road.
The event raises funds to support the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon (FOCC), which protects and preserves the natural resources of North Cheyenne Cañon Park. FOCC sponsors community events, enrichment programs, park improvements and opportunities for citizen and visitor involvement.
Two course options — a 5-mile run and 5K (3.1 miles) walk — will be offered this year, with the 5K being the preferred course. Parents are encouraged to keep small children close to them during the race/walk and to not let them run ahead or lag behind on the trail. More information will provided the day of the event.
FOCC has several new trail projects in the works. According to FOCC President Rebecca MacNamee, an Americans with Disabilities Act trail is being added behind the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center that will open an out-and-back trail option along the creek.
The ADA provides the minimum requirements for designing accessible spaces. This is good news for citizens who experience vision or hearing impairment, or mobility and other physical issues who wish to access all areas. “I don’t have a specific timeline on when it will be finished (but) anticipate this project will be completed in 2018,” MacNamee said.
Also, a connector trail from the Upper Columbine Trail to the Powell Lot, known as “The Pit,” “Four Corners” or “The Gravel Lot,” will allow folks to use a trail here instead of the road that narrows and curves at this particular point. An early 2019 completion is expected, MacNamee said.
Early registration pricing will be held until Oct. 30. Cost is $20 and $50 for 5K individual or family, respectively, and $30 or $70 for 5-mile individual or family. Prices go up Nov. 1. Leashed pets are welcome to participate. However, management encourages participants to keep trails clean by picking up after their pet.
The FOCC, Humane Society of The Pikes Peak Region and Big Brothers Big Sisters are sponsoring the event. Participants’ entry will support all three of organizations.
To learn more, visit cheyennecanon.org/events/canya-canon-4-mile-race/. To learn more about FOCC, contact MacNamee at friendsofcheyennecanon@gmail.com.