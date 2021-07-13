The start of the 2021-22 Colorado High School Activities Association fall prep sports season is less than three weeks away.
According to the CHSAA website, boys’ golf can hold its first practices on Aug. 2. The first matches can be played as early as Aug. 5.
All other fall sports are set to begin on Aug. 9. Those sports include football, boys’ and girls’ cross country, girls’ volleyball, softball, boys’ soccer, field hockey, gymnastics, boys’ tennis, spirit and unified bowling.
The 2020-21 season was anything but normal. It was a hodge-podge of sports being played during non-traditional parts of the year. All sports played reduced seasons.
Four fall sports teams from the Pikes Peak region won state championships last calendar year. Rampart volleyball (Class 5A), Palmer Ridge volleyball (4A), The Classical Academy girls’ cross country (3A) and Manitou Springs football (2A).
Other fall teams and programs who were state runners-up last year were Palmer Ridge football (4A), Cheyenne Mountain boys’ tennis (4A), TCA football (3A), Thomas MacLaren School boys’ soccer (2A), Cheyenne Mountain boys’ cross country (4A) and TCA boys’ cross country (3A).
Football opener set for Aug. 27
The Cheyenne Mountain football team will host Sand Creek in its season opener on Aug. 27.
Cheyenne Mountain will be playing in the 4A I-25 League that includes Thornton, Liberty, Palmer, Falcon and Widefield. The league is designed to help programs that have struggled in recent years get back on solid footing.
The rest of Cheyenne Mountain’s nonleague schedule consists of Mitchell, Sierra, Pueblo East and Air Academy.