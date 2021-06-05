The Cheyenne Mountain High School girls’ tennis team is looking to repeat — sort of — as the Class 4A state champions.
The Indians won the title in 2019 but did not get the chance to defend it in 2020 when the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the season due its concerns over the coronavirus. This spring, Dave Adams’s team is 6-0 heading into this week’s Region 6 tournament at the school.
Cheyenne Mountain players have dominated opponents. Freshman Maya Michalski is 8-1 at No. 1 singles, while sophomore Brooke Ballenger is 7-3 at No. 2 singles and freshman Taylor Stadjuhar is 7-3 at No. 3 singles.
Three of the four doubles teams have winning records: No. 1 (junior Ruby Muhl and senior Kate Twede, 5-3), No. 2. (senior Emma Delich and sophomore Kate Delich, 5-3), No. 3 (sophomores Hannah Koury and Hope Lewis, 7-3) and No. 4 (sophomore Jessica Fahrney and senior Raina Land, 4-5).
Cheyenne Mountain has won 23 state championships, the second-most in history behind Cherry Creek’s 36.
The state tournament is schedule for June 11-12 at Pueblo City Park.
On the diamond
The Cheyenne Mountain baseball team, piloted by Mark Swope, is 11-1 heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
The Indians’ final three games are part of a Class 4A/5A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference tournament that begins on Thursday.
Cheyenne Mountain’s lone loss was to Lewis-Palmer, 11-6, on May 20.
Among the top Cheyenne Mountain offensive players this season are seniors Adam Jackson (.342 batting average) and Brad Helton (.306), junior Denton Damgaard (.457, three home runs, 20 RBIs) and sophomores Max O’Neil (.500), Jace Eslinger (.342, 16 RBIs) and Ben Myers (.314).
Helton is the team’s top pitcher. He is 4-1 with a 1.71 ERA. Myers is 2-0 with a 3.69 ERA.
Cheyenne Mountain last won a state championship in 2011 with Swope at the helm.
Finding the net
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ lacrosse team is 7-1 heading into its final two regular season games. The Indians host Air Academy (Friday) and Thompson Valley (Monday).
Cheyenne Mountain is No. 2 in the 4A RPI standings behind Ponderosa. The Indians’ lone loss was to 5A Cherry Creek, 11-6 on May 15. Cherry Creeks is No. 1 in the 5A RPI standings.
Among Cheyenne Mountain’s top offensive players are sophomore Kevin Papa (14 goals), junior Mitchell Lewis (13 goals, 13 assists), sophomore Wyatt Furda (13, 6), senior Vance Maready (12, 8), and senior Colby Erdossy (10 goals) and senior Zak Paige (9, 10).