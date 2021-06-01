North Cheyenne Canyon Road will remain closed on weekdays through June 18, the City of Colorado Springs announced last week.
The closure is from the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center to Helen Hunt Falls in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
Vehicles are not permitted on the road Monday through Friday, however, trails remain open to non-motorized recreational use. The road will open to vehicles on weekends. The extended closure will allow for the completion of additional parking improvements, the city stated in a news release.
“Thank you for your continued patience as we work to improve the parking offerings for people of all abilities within North Cheyenne Cañon Park,” said David Deitemeyer, senior landscape architect, in the release. “While we didn’t initially plan to do all of these improvements at once, the timing worked out in a way that makes this the safest, most efficient and most cost effective manner to carry out these much-needed improvements, and your park experience will benefit in the long run.”
Since the weekday closures began on May 3, construction crews have nearly completed work on the existing gravel parking lot located uphill of Helen Hunt Falls at the intersection of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, High Drive and Gold Camp Road. Work was expected to be complete by May 28, but due to weather delays, the lot will likely reopen June 2 with access available from Gold Camp Road.
Per recommendation via the North Cheyenne Cañon master plan, the parking lot capacity increased from 75 non-designated spaces to 92 designated stalls. Work also includes the addition of concrete curb and gutter, a paved asphalt surface and accessible parking spaces.
Work to be done through June 18 includes:
Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at Helen Hunt Falls, including a new accessible plaza area between the building and waterfall, new accessible ramp and addition of accessible parking stalls.
Parking improvements at the Bruin Inn Picnic Area that will add stalls and improve pedestrian crossing. There will be a connection to the Daniels Pass Trail here.
The new Daniels Pass Trailhead will be completed, providing 12 designated parking spaces. Bridge abutments will also be installed in preparation for two new trail bridges on the Daniels Pass Trail. These are scheduled to be installed later this summer.
Repairs to the ADA accessible parking stall and ramp at the restroom building in South Cañon.