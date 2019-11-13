The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department began implementing nightly after-hour gate closures in North Cheyenne Cañon Park Nov. 4. The gates, located on North Cheyenne Cañon Road near the Starsmore Nature and Visitor Center and the parking lot that serves as the Seven Bridges Trailhead, restrict access between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., when the park is closed.
The nightly gating is in response to recommendations within the North Cheyenne Cañon Park master plan, which was adopted by the parks, recreation and cultural services advisory board in May 2018. The goal is to help curtail illegal activity that regularly occurs during the hours the park is closed. It is consistent with the closure process that has been in place at Garden of the Gods Park since 2018 and Palmer Park since 2015.
“We believe the installation and implementation of this gate system will benefit the long-term health and safety of North Cheyenne Cañon Park,” said Kurt Schroeder, park maintenance and operations manager. “Encouraged by the success we’ve seen in other city parks that have implemented overnight gates; we anticipate that overnight gating will have a lasting, positive influence on North Cheyenne Cañon. These parks are community treasures, and we have an obligation to maintain these assets now and long into the future.”
The gates also allow maintenance crews more flexibility in clearing the roadways following heavy snow activity and allow for closures during emergency situations.