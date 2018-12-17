Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a second-alarm fire at 390 Wedgewood Court around 6 a.m. Dec. 7.
Fire companies arrived at approximately 6:12 p.m. that morning to a four-story single family residence with smoke and fire showing from multiple windows and doors on three sides of the house, according to a release issued by the Fire Department. A large plume of smoke and flames 20 to 30 feet in length were observed.
Two people living in the residence were awakened by smoke alarms and were able to exit the home with their dog before CSFD arrival, the release said.
Firefighters began extinguishing the blaze within three minutes of arrival. It was under control by 7:21 a.m. There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters as a result of the blaze. Fire investigators determined the blaze originated at or near a gas grill.
Firefighters then extinguished a housefire at a three-level home west of The Broadmoor at 8:45 a.m. the same day.
The CSFD and National Fire Protection Association remind citizens that gas grills are involved in an average of 7,900 home fires per year, including 3,300 structure fires and 4,700 outdoor fires annually. Leaks or breaks were primarily a problem with gas grills. Leaks or ruptures caused 12 percent of gas grill structure fires and 24 percent of outside gas grill fire.
For more safety information, visit nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Top-causes-of-fire/Cooking/Grilling.