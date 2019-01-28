MONUMENT — If the Cheyenne Mountain boys’ basketball team was looking for a measuring stick, it found it on Jan. 23 during its Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference road game at Lewis-Palmer.
The Indians, ranked No. 4 in the state RPI standings, lost to the No. 1 Rangers, 96-61, in a game that was every bit as lopsided as the score indicated.
“We got our butts kicked, and that’s probably the last time that’s going to happen,” said Cheyenne Mountain senior Nicholas Bassett. “Tomorrow’s practice is going to be twice as hard as it’s going to be all week. We’re not going to put up with this stuff again.”
Bassett and his teammates trailed from the outset, falling behind 22-10 after one quarter and 45-23 at the break. They trailed by as many as 39 points late in the fourth quarter.
“I definitely think we can beat (Lewis-Palmer),” said Indians senior Jack Lewis. “There are a lot of things that the 12 of us have to work together on and make sure we’re ready for the next game.”
The next game between the two clubs is scheduled for Feb. 14 at Cheyenne Mountain.
“We have to play defense, and we have to move our feet. We didn’t do that today,” said Indians senior Will Louis. “We put up 61 points. Most of us are happy scoring 61. But nobody is happy giving up 96.”
Lewis-Palmer (15-0, 7-0) is every bit as good as its record indicates. Earlier in January, the Rangers defeated Chaparral, the No 1 team in 5A, by 12 points.
Cheyenne Mountain (12-3, 4-2) remained No. 4 in the RPI standings after the loss to the Rangers. The Indians’ other two losses this season are to 5A schools Fountain-Fort Carson and Vista Ridge.
Cheyenne Mountain has lost nine consecutive games to Lewis-Palmer since the start of the 2014-15 season.
The main matchup many fans took interest in during the latest game between the two teams was Lewis-Palmer senior Joel Scott and Indians junior Javonte Johnson. Scott, a 6-foot-6 swingman averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds, got the better of Johnson by scoring a game-high 24 points.
Johnson, also a 6-6 swingman, scored 15 points, down nearly 11 from his season average.
“Coach (Elgin Fitzgerald) said to let Joel shoot as much as he wanted, but keep him out of the post,” Johnson said. “But he was able to get in the post and that hurt us.”
As much of a factor as Scott was, it was Lewis-Palmer’s balance on offense that was the theme. Senior forward Ethan Forrester scored 21 points (one short of his career-high), while seniors Noah Baca and Matthew Ragsdale added 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain will be road warriors the second half of league play. The Indians began a string of five consecutive road games with Falcon on Monday. They don’t play at home again until Feb. 11 against Falcon.
Cheyenne Mountain has already won its most games in a season since 2013-14 when it went 21-6.