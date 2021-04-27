If you are interested in learning how to photograph the Milky Way, one local photographer offers instruction — but you may lose a little sleep over it.
An overnight Night Sky/Milky Way Photography workshop will be held from 9 p.m., Saturday, May 15 to 7 a.m., Sunday, May 16 at Paint Mines Interpretive Park, 29950 Paint Mines Road, Calhan. This workshop includes photographing the Milky Way and stars as points of light, star trails, light-painting techniques and how to post-process images in Photoshop and Lightroom.
Mike Pach, owner/operator of 3 Peaks Photography & Design, will conduct the workshop. Pach is an award-winning photographer with more than three decades of photography experience.
Pach became interested in night sky photography during visits and backpacking trips to Colorado years ago. Unlike today’s modern digital cameras, film cameras didn’t have the capabilities to capture the stars and the Milky Way. Recent technological advancements have made night photography much easier, Pach said.
“I was inspired to learn the techniques by seeing other people’s photos on social media. I was inspired to teach others how to photograph the night sky through workshops when I learned of Westcliffe’s designation as Colorado’s first dark-sky community by the International Dark Sky Association,” Pach said.
Participants will receive applicable materials prior to each workshop. Those who register should understand their camera’s operation, how to shoot in manual mode and change their settings. They also should ensure their camera can shoot at 3200 or 6400 ISO to get photos of the Milky Way and stars as points of light.
Lenses ranging between 14-24mm will produce good night sky results, Pach said. Participants will need a lens that opens to f/4.0 or larger (1.2, 1.8, 2.8, etc.) in order to photograph the stars as points of light. Participants are encouraged to bring their camera manual, extra batteries, a remote and sturdy tripod.
According to Pach, operating a camera in the dark is a participant’s biggest challenge. Therefore, participants should be familiar with their camera’s functions and know how to adjust settings in darkness, he said.
“I encourage students to familiarize themselves with the buttons and dials on their cameras in the dark before coming on the workshops because we want to try to minimize the need for turning on lights while we’re shooting,” Pach said.
Because of Colorado’s ever-changing weather, it is best to bring warm clothes with insulating layers to keep warm throughout the night. Windproof jackets, pants, gloves and a winter hat also are recommended. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy boots or hiking shoes as they will be hiking from the main parking lot into the area with the largest hoodoos.
Pach recommends bringing a lightweight poncho, waterproof pants and parka in case of rain. A headlamp and/or flashlight also are recommended as is plenty of water and munchies to keep hydrated and maintain energy throughout the night.
Participants will meet at the park’s main entrance, next to the restrooms. Following a brief instruction session, the group will move to the second parking lot. If conditions allow, the group will capture images from the overlook that offers great views of the park under moonlight.
The group will hike down into the park and photograph the night sky. The first part of the trail, although steep, is short and it will take about 10 minutes to reach the main location. The plan is to photograph the sunrise, although participants are not required to stay the entire night. If the sky is cloudy, participants will practice light-painting techniques.
Active military service members, veterans and dependents residing in El Paso or Teller counties are eligible to participate in these workshops. Also, they can register for free private photography lessons through the Military Arts Connection with a referral from a participating service organization.
“I think it’s important to spend some time away from your camera just to take some time to gaze in awe at the night sky. We’re fortunate to have an abundance of dark sky areas nearby we can visit that allow us to view the stars and the Milky Way,” Pach said.
As permits are required to be in the park after sunset, space is limited to six participants. Attendees must sign a waiver and release agreement to participate in the workshop. Cost is $250 per person, part of which supports El Paso County Nature Centers.
To register, call Bear Creek Nature Center at 719-520-6387. To learn about upcoming classes, visit 3peaksphoto.com/paintminesworkshops.html.