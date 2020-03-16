NFL Super Bowl champion Tony Dungy has never removed his coach’s hat, but instead of training players on the football field, he’s now a teacher and mentor for anyone trying to figure out the broader game of life.
Football remains an appropriate analogy, he said Friday, before speaking at Charis Bible College’s annual men’s retreat, themed “Never Run Alone,” at the Woodland Park campus. Coronavirus concerns changed the format of the conference, which continued through Saturday morning, from having a live audience of 1,200 men from around the nation to being live-streamed online from Charis’ headquarters in Woodland Park.
“It’s important to have people with you and building you up and encouraging you — that’s what good teams do,” he said. “They have coaches, trainers, teammates. Even the fans are part of it.”
Dungy focused on how those elements work together, not only in football but also spiritually, during his presentation and in discussion with another keynote speaker, CBS sportscaster James “J.B.” Brown.
“We need to make sure we’re running with the right crowd, the right people that can encourage us, and make sure we’re running with the Lord by staying under his armor and in his communication with us,” Dungy said during the event.
Dungy flew in from his home in Tampa, Fla., where he said airport traffic was thin, to participate in the live streaming.
He agrees with the decision of most major sports outlets to suspend play and for the NCAA to cancel men’s basketball championships, he said in an interview.
“Some athletes are looking for this to be the culmination of their college career, and not being able to participate is tough,” he said. “I think in not knowing exactly what this virus brings, this was probably the right thing to do.”
Dungy, 64, was raised in a Christian home and started deepening his spirituality when, in 1977, at age 21 he was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a rookie.
His roommate, safety Donnie Shell, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January, and other teammates helped him develop his faith.
That’s when he started adopting a calm demeanor, which became his signature style.
In high school, he said he was “a technical-foul machine.”
“I was ultra-competitive and would blow up at a moment’s notice.”
But, “When I got around the Steelers and they talked about representing Christ, now it’s not just me being a better player. If I say I’m a Christian, I can’t blow up at the referee or players.”
Depending on how the season was going, Dungy was either praised or criticized for his even-keeled temper as a head coach.
“When you win it tends to help you, when you lose it’s a bad thing,” he said. “We were 6 and 10 my first year in Tampa (coaching for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and everybody said he’s too calm, he doesn’t get emotional. Then we went to NFC Championship game at 11 and 5, and people said, ‘it’s great he’s so calm, he never panics.’”
But he followed the advice of his former boss, Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Chuck Noll.
“He said you have to be who you are — you can’t let other people drive who you are — and your players will respond to that,” Dungy said. “I always tried to approach it that way; if they could see me under control in situations, they’d be in control.”
Dungy, who for the past 11 seasons has been an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America,” mentions his faith on air, which he said isn’t censored by the network but has been criticized by the public.
When NBC broadcast the Super Bowl in 2018, Dungy interviewed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles for the pregame show.
“Nick told me he thought he was going to play really, really well because he thought God had him in Philadelphia for a specific reason, so he’d be very relaxed. I said on the show exactly what he told me,” Dungy recalled.
Philadelphia won the Super Bowl that year, beating the New England Patriots 41-33.
“I had all kinds of people writing in that’s not your job to bring your religion onto the TV and the broadcast. I said, ‘hey I was sent out to do a job, I asked him a question, he answered it, and I reported it. That’s my job,’” Dungy said.
“But there are people who don’t think Christianity specifically, but religion at all, should be involved in the information we give. I just don’t believe that.”
While Dungy claims titles of football player and coach, husband and father, sports analyst and inspirational speaker, he always prefaces those with the word “Christian.”
“To me, that is the most important thing about my life and my career,” he said. “You are Christian wherever you go. You can change jobs, but what you can’t change is who you are as a person.”
From his 18-year-old son’s death by suicide 15 years ago, Dungy has been able to comfort other parents going through the same experience.
“I’m able to tell parents hey it’s tough, it’s a pain that won’t ever go away, but God will help you deal with it,” he said.
“It will get better, if you draw closer to him; that’s the solution.”
