Barbecue and bright blue skies are the perfect ingredients for bringing community together, Cheyenne Mountain resident Alayna Schmidt said.
“Barbecue is tangy and tasty and is the perfect way to get people to socialize,” Schmidt said of the Aug. 24 Happy Trails Barbecue Fundraiser. The purpose of the event, held at the Bear Creek Nature Center, was to raise $8,000 to keep Nature Camp Programs in operation.
“We raise money for different reasons and last year raised funds for our new cultural exhibit. This time it is to keep the nature camp running at both the Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers,” said Todd Marts, Recreational and Cultural Services division manager.
The annual fundraiser began nearly a decade ago when financial hardships threatened the nature centers operation, Marts said. More than $76,000 has been raised through these money-generating ventures, and each has helped to cement the continuation of ongoing programs and planned projects. “This is our ninth fundraiser and everyone has a good time,” Marts said.
Unlike past events this year’s offering boasted an airy, outdoor motif with wine barrels, flower-filled wheel barrows and sunflower-laden tablecloths greeting guests as they inched their way to the BCNC.
The sweet scent of tangy barbecue chicken wings provided by Buffalo Gals Catering hovered in the air as Marts welcomed guests. The Pikes Peak Flute Choir kicked off the evening with the John Hodges classic, “Buffalo Gals Won’t You Come Home Tonight?” as a tribute to the local catering service that has supported the event since its inception.
“We wanted to provide great music and are glad we’re here,” choir president Christina Krayer said as fellow musicians Anita Adams, Randy Ota and Sierra-Marie Whigam filled the air with light-hearted pop standards. Of Buffalo Gals Catering, Marts said, “This wouldn’t be possible without their support which has been consistent these past nine years.”
For many guests the pre-teen Nature Center Camper Ambassadors stole the show. By sharing their love and knowledge of nature and wildlife with guests, Chase Bailey, Lydia Dabroski, Morgan Miller, and Alex, Natalie and Ethan Traenkle proved no one is too young or old to learn about Colorado’s wildlife inhabitants.
“We volunteered because we love telling people about nature,” said Cheyenne Mountain resident Natalie Traenkle, 10, as she explained how an eagles’ wing allows the raptor to fly silently. Dabroski, 10, also from the Cheyenne Mountain neighborhood, added, “A barbecue is a great way to get people together.”
Fountain Creek Nature Center Supervisor Nancy Stone Bernard spoke about the children’s role in educating the public about Colorado’s natural resources.
“These kids do a great job talking about our natural resources and in helping the public connect with nature,” Bernard said.
According to BCNC Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis, the ambassadors and event inspire guests to learn about Bear Creek, its natural resources and wildlife inhabitants.
Of the ambassadors Marts said, “They’re a great group of kids, and it’s exciting to see how they interact with adults who appreciate what they do.”
Funds raised will help BCNC and FCNC carry out the mission of connecting people to their natural and cultural resources, and inspire them to be stewards for the parks and environment. To date, staff and volunteers have provided that connection to more than two million visitors.
In 2017 the nature centers provided outdoor experiences to 30,468 youths and adults in 991 programs. Public support will ensure nature center programs will continue for generations to come, according to Marts.
Buffalo Gals Catering, Millibo Art Theatre, Phantom Canyon and Sovereignty Wines sponsored the fundraiser. Garden of the Gods Gourmet, Jack Quinn’s, Poor Richards, Sugarplum Cake Shoppe and Panino’s also contributed to the event.