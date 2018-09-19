The Council of Neighbors and Organizations will host its two-part Southside Neighborhood Chats series this month and next, beginning with a neighborhood chat Tuesday.
Part one of the series, “Supporting Your Neighborhood with an Eye on Safety,” will feature speakers John Olson, Director of Urban Design and Landscape Architecture at Altitude Land Company, and Colorado Springs Police officer Jason Blanscet.
It will run from 5:30-7 p.m. at Legends Rock Bar, 2790 Hancock Expressway.
Tuesday’s meeting will highlight the most important topics identified by southern Colorado Springs residents in a CONO survey posted on Nextdoor.com, said Sara Vaas, CONO assistant director.
This marks the third year of CONO’s efforts at civic education, Vaas said, and it has evolved over the years.
“It grew out of the citizens colleges ... (CONO) saw that people were not quite seeing the overlap between city and county. We thought, we’re a non-partisan group; let’s do our own series and bring these two together in the same room.”
CONO’s chat series is shorter and more interactive, including breakout sessions and Q&A sessions to help get and keep residents involved on a more personal level, Vaas said.
“We’ve found that a lot of people like to be more involved in the discussion,” she said.
To pinpoint neighborhood-specific issues residents wanted to see addressed, CONO surveyed residents throughout each of the city’s four quadrants on Nextdoor.com, a private social network for people to connect with their neighbors and communities.
“We pre-surveyed people and asked them what was going on in their neighborhood and what issues were important to them,” Vaas said.
Part two of the series is the government chat, scheduled for Oct. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m., also at Legends Rock Bar.
El Paso County District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. and Colorado Springs District 4 Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, whose districts both include southern Colorado Springs, will speak about neighborhood solutions and provide information on public processes, according to the event page on Facebook.
The government chat includes an interactive municipality budget game designed to help residents understand where county and civic monies come from and how local officials must decide to allocate funds.
“We want to put people in contact with their elected officials so that if they want to talk about certain issues, they can. Our mission is to empower neighborhoods and we feel education is empowering,” Vaas said.
For more information on the Southside Neighborhood Chat, visit tinyurl.com/yapqyu3c.