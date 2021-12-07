El Pomar Foundation awards Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo $25K grant
El Pomar Foundation awarded the Pikes Peak or Bust Foundation with a $25,000 grant in support of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at its annual Trustee Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1. The ceremony is designed to recognize and reward an outstanding nonprofit organization in the Pikes Peak region in honor of one of the Foundation’s former trustees.
This year, the trustees paid tribute to the legacy of Spencer Penrose, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of El Pomar Foundation. Throughout his life, Spencer was an advocate for economic development, sports and recreation. He first staged the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in 1937 as a part of his commitment to bring tourism and growth to Colorado Springs.
The Pikes Peak or Bust Foundation’s mission is to preserve Colorado Springs’ Western heritage and sense of community while providing recreation, education and exciting opportunities to residents and visitors alike. The organization is most well-known for operating the Norris-Penrose Event Center and, of course, putting on the annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
“Pikes Peak or Bust Foundation is honored to receive this grant and acknowledge the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at this year’s ceremony,” Kyle Park, the rodeo foundation’s executive director and general manager of Norris Penrose Event Center, said in a statement. “Spencer Penrose created the rodeo in 1937, the same year he and his wife Julie established El Pomar Foundation, so it’s a wonderful full-circle moment to be honored in his memory.”
Seats available on city’s transportation board, law enforcement commission
The City of Colorado Springs has open seats available on the Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board and Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 13.
The city seeks several volunteers for the Citizens’ Transportation, which advises City Council on multi-modal transportation. This includes one who primarily rides bicycles for transportation, one who primarily walks for transportation, one who primarily rides public transit and one who has a disability that impacts their means of transportation.
Volunteers must have an expertise and/or interest in transportation and transportation-related concerns, the city said. The board meets at 3 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
The city seeks two alternate members on the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, which makes recommendations to City Council in an effort to improve understanding and relationships between the police department and the public.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month.
Applications can be found and submitted at coloradosprings.gov/boards.
Applications and resumes can also be emailed to Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.
Mayor seeks volunteers for Fire Mitigation Advisory Board
Following the passage of Ballot Measure 2D, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is seeking three knowledgeable citizens to serve on the Fire Mitigation Advisory Board. This board will assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department in determining how to allocate money from the Wildland Fire and Prevention Fund for the citywide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program.
Preferred applicants will have specialized experience or knowledge relating to wildfire and/or mitigation and will be willing to serve a volunteer four-year term.
Submit applications and resumes by Dec. 15 at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc. For questions, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov
Other positions on the 12-member committee will be filled by individuals representing key partners such as the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Forest Service, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Area Fire Chiefs and Colorado Springs Utilities.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeking victim assistance volunteers
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Victim Assistance program is seeking highly motivated individuals to join its team. The program is composed of citizen volunteers who work alongside the staff of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Volunteer victim advocates will help provide emotional support, short-term crisis intervention, community referrals and resources to victims of crime. Volunteers assist staff advocates to ensure 24-hour coverage, seven days a week within unincorporated areas of El Paso County.
“If you have ever thought about serving others,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, “please consider joining our team of volunteers.”
The 12-week Training Academy starts March 21, two nights per week, tentatively on Monday and Thursday evenings.
Applications are available online at bit.ly/3lp91mE and should be mailed or delivered to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program Coordinator Laurie Thomas at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They can also be emailed to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 16.
For more information, contact Thomas, the program coordinator, by email or at 719-520-7216.
Also visit epcsheriffsoffice.com or contact David Rodriguez at DavidRodriguez@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7237 for more information.