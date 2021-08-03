Cheyenne Mountain State Park hosts Adventure Day
From 10-1 p.m. Aug. 4, Cheyenne Mountain Park will host Adventure Day in the Limekiln parking lot and on nearby trails. There will be activities including hatchet and atlatl throwing, lassoing, archery, GPS challenge, .22 rifle trailer, wildlife watching, backyard bass, and Skins & Skulls. Attendees can make their way around different stations and then enter to win raffle prizes. Please wear closed-toe shoes. The event is free but a park pass is required.
Tournament raises $30K for Home Front Military Network
A golf tournament hosted by a Colorado Springs defense contractor raised $30,000 for Home Front Military Network, which aims to connect military service members, veterans and their families to quality resources and financial assistance.
Parsons Corp. hosted the July 23 event at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club at Fort Carson.
“We’d like to give a big thanks to Parsons event coordinator Phil Winslow and the entire Parsons Team. It was a great event, well run and a wonderful time had by all!” said Ret. Maj. Gen. Garrett “Sack” Harencak, Home Front Military Network’s Board of Directors chairman, in a statement. “The money will immediately make a huge positive difference in the lives of our vets, military members and their families.”
Home Front Military Network has several more events aimed to benefit our military and veteran community, including the Honoring the Brave Benefit Concert on Aug. 5 at Boot Barn Hall and Healthy Together Week. The latter event is set for Sept. 16-19 and features an Opening Reception at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, a Pickleball Tournament, 5K Fun Run and Walk and Yoga in the Park.
For more information, visit homefrontmilitarynetwork.org/sponsorship-and-events.
Education updates
Hazel Duncan and Benjamin King, both of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Courtney Wheeler (80906) earned a bachelor of arts in political science from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.