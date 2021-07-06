Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks board members
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks three volunteers to serve on its Board of Trustees starting early 2022.
The city of Colorado Springs entered into a lease of Memorial Health System to UCHealth effective Oct. 1, 2012. As part of that lease, the City established the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, whose mission is to provide grants to target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living in El Paso and Teller counties.
A nine-member Board of Trustees governs the affairs of the Foundation. Trustees are nominated by the mayor and appointed by city council. Trustees must be at least 21 and residents of the city of Colorado Springs. The Foundation seeks candidates with knowledge, expertise, education or experience in one or more of the following areas:
- Behavioral health (mental health and/or substance use disorders)
- Investments/Finance
- Health-focused nonprofit service delivery
In addition, the Foundation seeks candidates who provide diverse perspectives and lived experience relevant to the work of improving community health. This is a volunteer position, and requires a minimum commitment of six hours per month. Trustees can serve up to three, three-year terms.
Those interested should complete the online application at coloradosprings.gov/boards. Applications are due at 5 p.m. July 31.
For more information about the trustee role, contact Cari Davis, executive director of Colorado Springs Health Foundation, at 510-2204 or cdavis@cshf.net.