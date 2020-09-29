COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEER FOR COMMUNITY REVIEW BOARD
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners is seeking a community-minded citizen volunteer to serve on the county's Juvenile Community Review Board. Applications are due by Oct. 5.
The community review board looks at case files of juveniles and makes decisions regarding residential community placement. It consists of 11 members. Of those, nine are nominated to indefinite terms and two community-at-large members appointed to three-year terms.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.