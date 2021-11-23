Call for nominations for Communities Working Together Award
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments will recognize an individual in the region who has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve our region with the Communities Working Together Award.
Details on the nomination and approval process can be found at ppacg.org/communities-working-together. The deadline to submit is Nov. 30.
The award was inspired by former PPACG Board member and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who passed away in August 2020.
The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Levy exhibited, such as listening to all sides, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region.
The Inaugural Communities Working Together Award was issued to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen for his regionally focused leadership and his exceptional commitment to the Pikes Peak Region.
Mayor Suthers seeks citizens to serve on Fire Mitigation Advisory Board
Following the passage of Ballot Measure 2D, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is seeking three knowledgeable citizens to serve on the Fire Mitigation Advisory Board. This Board will assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department in determining how to allocate money from the Wildland Fire and Prevention Fund for the citywide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program.
Preferred applicants will have specialized experience or knowledge relating to wildfire and/or mitigation and will be willing to serve a volunteer four-year term.
Those interested are asked to submit applications and resumes by Dec. 15 at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc. For questions, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or email at dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov
Other positions on the 12-member committee will be filled by individuals representing key partners such as the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Forest Service, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Area Fire Chiefs, Colorado Springs Utilities and others.
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City
The Falcon Wanderers Walking Club announces it annual Christmas Walk on Dec. 4. This event is free and open to the public.
The walk will start at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. The 5K and 10K routes will be on Old Colorado City streets and sidewalks. Strollers will be able to complete the courses. Wheelchairs are not recommended. Only leashed pets are welcome on the trail.
Non-perishable food and cash donations will be collected at the event for the Westside Food Pantry.
Register between 9 a.m. and noon on the day of the walk and walk at your own pace. Plan on finishing by 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Curt Converse at 719-591-8193.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser law firm, is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
Applicants must be a high school senior in the southern Colorado area who is planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications are due Feb. 25. Winners will be announced on March 25.
Applications may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.
Education updates
- Sam Johnson, of Colorado Springs, was named to the 2021 Dean’s List at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis.