CARE AND SHARE RECEIVES $1,000 GRANT
In celebration of National Volunteer Week last month, Dunkin’ of Colorado and their Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable organization powered by Dunkin’ and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, donated a combined $2,000 in grants to the following local Colorado food banks along with a well-deserved Dunkin’ donation of coffee and donuts.
The Colorado Grant Recipients were Food Bank of the Rockies ($1,000) and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado ($1,000).
These local Colorado food banks are two of the 100 organizations to receive a hunger relief grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. This donation stems from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s $100,000 gift to Feeding America to celebrate National Volunteer Week (April 18-24).
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the county’s Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board. Applications are due May 14.
The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the Community Services Block Grant program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The board consists of nine members appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September and December on the second Friday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. Meetings are held on an online platform in lieu of in-person, and this will continue to occur for the foreseeable future.
The Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board is seeking one new member. This member must be from the low-income sector.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
BIRDING FESTIVAL SET FOR MAY
The annual Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival, to be held May 14-16, will offer opportunities for birding, workshops and other outdoor explorations while operating in compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
The festival promotes conservation and education to explore the natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak region.
This year’s offerings include a Paleontology Hike at Corral Bluffs, Hike & Bird Banding at Chico Basin Ranch, Ethnobotany and Wildflowers Walk at Paint Mines Interpretive Park.
On the evening of May 15, a “Birds and Brews” happy hour at Bear Creek Regional Park will include free sandwiches, drinks and live jazz. There will be door prizes and items up for bid at the auction table including this year’s festival art.
To register, visit pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.
RUN TO THE SHRINE ADDS SECOND DATE
Due to the popularity of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Run to the Shrine on May 15, a second day has been added.
The second date of the zoo’s annual fundraiser walk/run will be May 16 from 3:20 to 8 p.m. Price ranges from $30-$60. Registration includes zoo admission for the evening and a commemorative T-shirt.
This 4-mile casual run/walk that ascends 1,000 feet in elevation winds through the zoo to Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun. It is the only time foot traffic is allowed on Shrine Road.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants will start the ascent at their leisure, and there will be no official timing services for 2021.
The race is a great route for competitive athletes, weekend warriors, casual walkers and families of all ages. Jogging strollers with tethers and hand brakes are welcome.
All proceeds help feed and care for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s animals. Since the Zoo does not receive any tax support, community fundraisers like Run to the Shrine help keep the zoo “running.”
To register and for other details, visit cmzoo.org/run.
DISPENSATION FROM SUNDAY MASS IN SPRINGS TO END MAY 23
The dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance for Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will be lifted May 23, Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan announced earlier this month.
In a statement, the reverend said: “In March of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I granted a dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation for Catholics living within the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Parishes in the diocese resumed public Masses two months later, but the dispensation remained in effect due to capacity restrictions at churches and the need for social distancing. Now, since the worst of the crisis appears to be behind us, the faithful in the diocese will once again be morally obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. As has always been the case, individuals who are unable to attend Mass due to serious illness or advanced age are dispensed from the Sunday obligation.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3dMQAUz.