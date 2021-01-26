LOCAL ORGS PARTNER IN MEDICARE SERIES
The Pikes Peak Library District and Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging developed a four-part Medicare Series to dive more deeply into Medicare and retirement.
This partnership aims to guide and support the Medicare process. The classes are taught by counselors who are trained to provide up-to-date, current insurance information.
The State Health Insurance Program is funded though the Administration of Community Living to provide free, unbiased Medicare information and education. SHIP counselors do not sell or endorse any insurance products.
The first 2021 Medicare Series begins at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Registration is required for all classes and can be made at ppacg.org/events.
The four-part series of 90-minute weekly classes will each focus on one part of Medicare.
Week One: Medicare Eligibility and Coverage (Parts A and B)
Week Two: Medicare Options (Medigap and Medicare Advantage Plans)
Week Three: Medicare Part D (Prescription Drug Coverage)
Week Four: Other Health Insurance Options (PERA, COBRA, FEHB, Tri-Care, Medicaid, and Employer Group Insurance)
Each session will begin with the first Thursday of the month and continue each Thursday for four weeks. They will be held Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, April 1, 8, 15 and 22, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
MAYOR SUTHERS SEEKS TO FILL SEAT ON HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applications to fill a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board, appointment to be confirmed by the City Council.
This volunteer position would be as a member of a citizen board of commissioners set to expire April 1, 2025. The time commitment required is about four hours per month.
The board meets the third Thursday of each month. Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.
Complete the application online at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards and upload your resume under the upload function at the bottom of the application. Applications are due Feb. 5.
In lieu of an application, you may send letters of interest and resumes to Wendilyn.Guidotti@ColoradoSprings.gov or mail to Mayor John Suthers at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 601 Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
For more information or questions about the application, contact Wendilyn Guidotti at 719-385-5462.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY PARK FEE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Park Fee Advisory Committee. Applications are are due Feb. 5.
The Park Fee Advisory Committee meets to establish fair and equitable annual park development fees in lieu of land dedication as defined and set forth in the El Paso County Land Development Code.
The committee consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
The committee meets as necessary beginning in October; with meeting times vary.
Applications are being accepted for Land Developer Representative (two positions) and a Citizen Representative.
The volunteer application is available at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Xienia Maldonado, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.