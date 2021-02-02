COLORADO SPRINGS YOUTH SPORTS ELECTS NEW OFFICERS
At its recent annual meeting, the volunteer board of directors of Colorado Springs Youth Sports Inc. — the organization which owns and operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park — has elected new officers.
Davis Tutt has been elected as the new board’s president. “I am especially pleased to serve the community as president of Colorado Springs Youth Sports Inc. during this time of limited youth interaction when getting young people active in athletic pursuits and physical fitness is especially important,” Tutt said in a statement.
Laura Rosendo was chosen to continue in the role of vice president.
Beth Kohr is the newly elected treasurer, replacing Matt West, and Onye Ikwuakor is the newly elected secretary, taking over for Tutt.
“I am proud of the accomplishments of Colorado Springs Youth Sports during my tenure as president over the past six years,” said Mike Buth, a board member and the previous president. “Davis is well positioned to lead the organization into the future.”
Steve Czarnecki, executive director, said: “I look forward to working with Davis and the entire board and staff as we explore new and innovative ways to instill life lessons and physical fitness traits in young people through sport.”
A full list of Colorado Springs Youth Sports, Inc. Board Members:
President Davis Tutt (United State Olympic & Paralympic Committee)
Vice President Laura Rosendo (Colorado College)
Treasurer Beth Kohr (Crystal Clear Solutions)
Secretary Onye Ikwuakor (United State Olympic & Paralympic Committee)
Tom Briggs (Retired)
Mike Buth (El Pomar Foundation)
Eric Parthen (World Lacrosse)
Matt Sicchio (United State Anti-Doping Agency)
Vicki Vaughan (Colorado Springs School)
Matt West (Raymond James)
Find more information at www.csyouthsports.org.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY ROADS COMMITTEE
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee. Applications are due Feb. 28.
The Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee is seeking three members.
In conjunction with the establishment of the El Paso County Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District, the BOCC also created the El Paso County Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee. The purpose of the Advisory Committee is to make recommendations to the BOCC regarding the public improvements to be funded each year, the awarding of contracts, and the need to seek an increase of the maximum mill levy for the PID.
The Advisory Committee consists of five members. All members serve two-year or three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Meetings are held monthly or less often, as needed at 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 South Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
Applicants must be taxpaying electors of the District for the duration of their appointment. To be a taxpaying elector, you must 1) be registered to vote in Colorado and 2) own, or your spouse or civil union partner must own, taxable or real personal property within the District. You do not need to reside within the District.
The volunteer application can be found bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com or Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Cassidy Hyatt, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall President’s List at the College of Charleston in South Carolina after earning at least a 3.8 GPA.
Gianni Guyot, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall Dean’s List at the College of Charleston in South Carolina after earning at least a 3.6 GPA.
Sarah Parker (80906) was named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island.
Madilyn Drosendahl (80906) earned a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from Georgia Tech.