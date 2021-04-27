PALMER HIGH SCHOOL GRAD RECOGNIZED BY U.S. NAVY
Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Courtney Kurth, of Colorado Springs, a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Capital City, was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Michael Files at Capital City VFW Post 8787.
While assigned to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower from June 2016 to August 2020 as a reactor electrical representative to reactor training, Kurth expertly guided the execution of 184 casualty control drills, greatly increasing the level of knowledge of four watch sections and enhancing propulsion plant emergency response. Additionally, she developed innovative processes to track watch station proficiency for more than 400 Sailors.
Kurth, a 2009 Palmer High School graduate, joined the Navy in 2014, becoming a recruiter in 2020.
NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs, which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Keri Helen Sadley, of Colorado Springs, is the recipient of the Spring 2021 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Valdosta State University. The President’s Award for Academic Excellence is presented to the graduating student with the highest grade point average in each of VSU’s six colleges — Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, College of the Arts, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, College of Humanities and Social Sciences and College of Science and Mathematics.
BIRDING FESTIVAL SET FOR MAY
The annual Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival, to be held May 14-16, will offer opportunities for birding, workshops and other outdoor explorations while operating in compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
The festival promotes conservation and education to explore the natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak region.
This year’s offerings include a Paleontology Hike at Corral Bluffs, Hike & Bird Banding at Chico Basin Ranch, Ethnobotany and Wildflowers Walk at Paint Mines Interpretive Park.
On the evening of May 15, a “Birds and Brews” happy hour at Bear Creek Regional Park will include free sandwiches, drinks and live jazz. There will be door prizes and items up for bid at the auction table including this year’s festival art.
To register, visit pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.
RUN TO THE SHRINE ADDS SECOND DATE
Due to the popularity of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Run to the Shrine on May 15, a second day has been added.
The second date of the zoo’s annual fundraiser walk/run will be May 16 from 3:20 to 8 p.m. Price ranges from $30-$60. Registration includes zoo admission for the evening and a commemorative T-shirt.
This 4-mile casual run/walk that ascends 1,000 feet in elevation winds through the zoo to Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun. It is the only time foot traffic is allowed on Shrine Road.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants will start the ascent at their leisure, and there will be no official timing services for 2021.
The race is a great route for competitive athletes, weekend warriors, casual walkers and families of all ages. Jogging strollers with tethers and hand brakes are welcome.
All proceeds help feed and care for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s animals. Since the Zoo does not receive any tax support, community fundraisers like Run to the Shrine help keep the zoo “running.”
To register and for other details, visit cmzoo.org/run.
DISPENSATION FROM SUNDAY MASS IN SPRINGS TO END MAY 23
The dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance for Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will be lifted May 23, Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan announced earlier this month.
In a statement, the reverend said: “In March of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I granted a dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation for Catholics living within the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Parishes in the diocese resumed public Masses two months later, but the dispensation remained in effect due to capacity restrictions at churches and the need for social distancing. Now, since the worst of the crisis appears to be behind us, the faithful in the diocese will once again be morally obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. As has always been the case, individuals who are unable to attend Mass due to serious illness or advanced age are dispensed from the Sunday obligation.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3dMQAUz.