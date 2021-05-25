EL POMAR THANKS HEALTHCARE WORKERS
As an expression of gratitude to hospital healthcare employees in the Pikes Peak Region, El Pomar Foundation’s Trustees approved a special grant to underwrite this group’s admission to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, for over one week at each destination in April and May, respectively.
The program was created as a way to thank these community members who are among those most profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and who have sacrificed the most to ensure that our loved ones have the care, support system and medical attention they need at a uniquely vulnerable time.
“All of us at El Pomar Foundation are grateful for the work done by hospital healthcare workers over the last year. This is one way in which we are able to share our heartfelt thanks,” CEO and President Kyle Hybl said in a statement.
The program provided more than 4,500 hospital healthcare workers and their guests with admission at the zoo and museum across the two weeks designated as “Hospital Employee Appreciation Week.” Participating institutions were UC Health’s Memorial, Pikes Peak Regional and Grandview Hospitals; Penrose St. Francis Hospitals; Children’s Hospital Southern Colorado and Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
SPRINGS RESIDENT TO JUDGE DOG SHOW'S AGILITY CHAMPIONSHIP
Colorado Springs resident David Nauer is one of two judges for the eighth annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on June 11.
It will be held in conjunction with the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on June 12-13.
Nauer will officiate over 350 dogs in the agility competition during the daytime preliminary rounds and the evening championship final. This is his first Westminster judging assignment.
Nauer has competed in Agility for 25 years and judged nationwide since 2005.
Along with his wife Karen, he bred German Shorthaired Pointers for 40 years.
COLORADO SPRINGS CONSERVATORY RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS AWARD
The National Head Start Association in Washington, D.C. has awarded the Colorado Springs Conservatory the Edward Zigler Innovation Award for its arts and music partnership with CPCD, giving children a head start.
This prestigious award celebrates local programs that have partnered to create high-impact services to children and families honoring a pioneer in developmental psychology and the architect of Head Start, Dr. Edward Zigler.
For the past 20 years, CPCD and the Conservatory have partnered to bring music education to Head Start children by welcoming classrooms to the Conservatory on a weekly basis.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Brian L. Suslow, of Colorado Springs, was one of the more than 450 members of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2021 who earned their degree last month in Canton, New York. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in performance and communication arts. Suslow attended Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Rachael Hootman (associate of arts), Michelle Piel (bachelor of science and summa cum laude in management studies), Taylor Caitlin (bachelor of science in computer networks and cybersecurity) and Estelle Marie Reine Hounnouvi (bachelor of science in accounting), all of Colorado Springs, earned degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
James Briggs, Adrian Cruz, Emily Potucek and Britney Waldroup (all of 80906) were named to the winter Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University after earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.699.
Cat Wright, a Cheyenne Mountain High School grad, was named to the Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll as a team member on the University of Alabama’s swimming and diving team and a finance major.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
Nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.