County seeks volunteers for Citizen Outreach Group
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications are due Jan. 5.
The group serves as a committee to review and assess, in its capacity, the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap and the activity of the Public Safety tax, in an effort to provide the BOCC and County Administration with updates and recommendations. COG, in its capacity, supports the county’s efforts in hosting the County Citizens College, the County Fair and other related events in order to encourage and enhance transparency and collaboration between citizens and county government.
The group consists of 11 members: one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts and six at-large representatives. District and at-large members serve for three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
Citizen Outreach Group meetings are held several times a year at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
19 new CASA volunteers sworn in
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region announced last week 19 new volunteers were sworn in as officers of the court by Fourth Judicial District Judge William Bain during a ceremony at the El Paso County Courthouse on Dec. 13.
Sixteen of these community members will be Court Appointed Special Advocates in the organization’s Dependency & Neglect program, and three of the new volunteers will be Facilitators in the Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time program.
For the 16 advocates, the swearing-in ceremony was the final step taken after 30 hours of training that covered topics like trauma, resiliency, poverty, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and the role of the CASA volunteer.
These volunteers will be appointed to open Dependency & Neglect cases by a judge so that they may speak up for abused or neglected children and ensure that each child’s best interest remains front and center during court proceedings. These volunteers will be a steady and trusted presence for children who, due to no fault of their own, must navigate the child welfare system.
The new CASAs are Ronald Arbour, Donald Campbell, Sherry Carr, Juan Flores, Paul Gilbert, Elmer Harris, Susan Holt, Louis “Brian” Maecker, Andrew Mullins, Paul Reilly, Cheryl Reinhardt, George “Rob” Roy, Teresa Russell, Dylan Salinas, Jennifer Schroeder and Katherine Walusiak.
The three new SEPT Facilitators are Yunus Bolat, Russel van Duyne and Brenda Bishop. These folks were sworn in after completing 15 hours of training. As volunteers, they will make it possible for children to visit with non-custodial parents when there is a court order in place for those visits to be supervised.
CASA is actively recruiting new volunteers. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer should attend an upcoming Volunteer Information Session. RSVPs are required.
The next sessions are noon-1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the CASA office and noon-1 p.m. Jan. 25 on Zoom. To RSVP, visit casappr.org.
Local leaders selected for The Colorado Springs Leadership Institute’s Class of 2022
The Colorado Springs Leadership Institute announced last week its Class of 2022, which will complete an intensive weeklong training at the nationally renowned Center for Creative Leadership in April.
Sixteen local leaders will experience a five-day program to enhance leadership skills and to challenge established ways of thinking and behavior to expand their knowledge of the community.
The following individuals were nominated and then selected in recognition of their invaluable dedication and commitment to making Colorado Springs a stronger, more cohesive community: Terrell Brown, Stacey Burns, Stephanie Edwards, Seth Harvey, Kate Hatten, Cari Karns, Leon Kelly, Samantha Kruper-Peck, Max Levy, Stacy Miller, Barbara Myrick, Tyson Nunn, Joyce Salazar, Claire Swinford, Meredith Wardwell and Brian Wortinger.
They represent a variety of businesses, industries and organizations in the Pikes Peak region.