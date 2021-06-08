COUNTY SEEKING VOLUNTTERS FOR ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications due June 18.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program under what conditions an offender can participate in a program and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on other community corrections matters in the Fourth Judicial District.
The Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their representative: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, Police Office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative and six citizen-at-large representatives. All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at noon, either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs. Additionally, board members individually review and ballot on about 22 cases each week.
The Corrections Board is seeking one Citizen at Large Member to fill a vacated term until Dec. 1, at which time an additional term would be considered.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Cassidy Hyatt, of Colorado Springs, recently graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in hospitality/tourism management from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
- Xienia Maldonado, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean's List at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
- Makayla Patterson, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean's List at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.
GRANT FOR NONPROFITS AVALIABLE
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announced the availability of grant funds for the 2021 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator, Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30.
Completed applications must be received no later than July 31.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
Nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more info, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.