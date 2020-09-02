Ziggy, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC mascot, hitches a ride as vehicles pull up to receive food items during a Free Food Giveaway drive-thru event at the Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, June 19, 2020. The food drive is available for the entire community, guests do not need to have a military connection. Perishable and non-perishable items were provided by Colorado Springs Food Rescue and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Additional food drive events are planned for July 17 and July 31, 2020.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)