COMMISSIONERS MARK CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH WITH PINWHEELS
National Child Abuse Prevention Month was highlighted at the regular meeting of the Board of El Paso County Commissioners on April 13. It served as a reminder of how everyone plays a role in preventing child abuse and neglect, the county said in a news release.
“Communities are a key influence in families’ lives, just like a plant is more likely to thrive in a garden with good soil and plenty of sunlight and water, families are more likely to thrive in nurturing communities,” Board of County Commissioners Vice-Chair Cami Bremer said as she read the Proclamation into the record. “Every day, we can help positive childhood experiences take root by working together to cultivate relationships, connections, and environments that help every child thrive.”
El Paso County DHS staff planted about 200 pinwheels in front of Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs. Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel in 2008 as the national symbol for child abuse prevention through Pinwheels for Prevention. The pinwheels serve as symbols of the happy, playful childhoods desired for all children.
This year, Illuminate Colorado gave away 40,000 pinwheels to be displayed across the state.
The statewide hotline to call in concerns about of child abuse and neglect is 1-844-CO-4-KIDS. For more information, visit co4kids.org.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Makayla Patterson (80906) was among 24 students from McDaniel College in Westminster, Md., to be virtually inducted April 11 into the Delta of Maryland Chapter of the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa national honor society.
• Lynne Chandler Garcia, of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Garcia was initiated at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS TO HOST ANNUAL MEETING
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting its annual membership meeting at 9:30 a.m. April 24 via Zoom. Community members are invited to attend.
As part of the yearly meeting, the organization will feature National Social Studies Council President Anton Schulzki in a presentation called “Civic Education and Rebuilding Trust in Our Democracy.” Schulzki has been an educator in Colorado Springs for over 35 years, dedicating his life and work to enlighten future voters so they may make an educated decision to participate in our democracy.
For the last decade, Schulzki has lent his spare time working with the Colorado Council for the Social Studies and the National Council for the Social Studies. His Social Studies peers elected him in 2019 to serve as president of NCSS beginning in July. He is the current president-elect of NCSS.
After the presentation, the meeting will focus on League business, including a review of the League action over the last year and a preview of the year to come.
Register at LWVPPR.org.
EL POMAR TO HOST ‘WOMEN IN POLITICS’ EVENT
“Women in Politics,” an online event by El Pomar Foundation designed to encourage more women to run for elected offices, will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. April 24.
“This event recognizes that Colorado ranks 18th on the 2019 Gender Parity Index due to its successes in some areas such as the second highest share of women elected officials in the state legislature and challenges in other areas such as local and federal representation,” El Pomar Foundation’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer said in a statement. “ ... The event also honors that socializing the idea of leadership and elected office to young people is one way to increase representation.”
The event features a youth panel from 4-5 p.m., a general session from 5-6 p.m. and a networking session from 6-6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit conta.cc/2Qp2L1y.
CELEBRATE WESTERN HERITAGE THROUGH COLORING
Entry forms for the Western Heritage Spirit of Colorado Springs annual coloring contest are available at at locations of IHOP, Pikes Peak Library and YMCA or download the coloring page at bit.ly/3sXNTpH.
The organization developed a coloring contest with a goal of involving the youth in embracing the western heritage of the Colorado Springs area in a creative way. The contest is open to children ages 11 and younger. Categories are 5 and younger, 6-8 years, and 9-11 years.
Have your child complete it using any media (crayon, water color, colored pencil, paint etc.) before mailing or dropping it off the entry at ProRodeo Hall of Fame or at any IHOP location by the April 25 deadline.
Western Heritage Spirit of Colorado Springs began in 2009 with a mission to provide awareness and promotion of western heritage and culture in the Pikes Peak region through an effort of collaboration and support.
BIRDING FESTIVAL SET FOR MID-MAY
The annual Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival, to be held May 14-16, will offer opportunities for birding, workshops and other outdoor explorations while operating in compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
Join public, private and no-profits for an ecotourism birding and nature festival that promotes conservation and education to explore the natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak region.
This year’s offerings include a Paleontology Hike at Corral Bluffs, Hike & Bird Banding at Chico Basin Ranch, Ethnobotany and Wildflowers Walk at Paint Mines Interpretive Park.
On the evening of May 15, a “Birds and Brews” happy hour at Bear Creek Regional Park will include free sandwiches, drinks and live jazz. There will be door prizes and items up for bid at the auction table including this year’s festival art.
To register, visit pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.
RUN TO THE SHRINE ADDS SECOND DATE
Due to the popularity of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Run to the Shrine on May 15, a second day has been added.
The second date of the zoo’s annual fundraiser walk/run will be May 16 from 3:20 to 8 p.m. Price ranges from $30-$60. Registration includes zoo admission for the evening and a commemorative T-shirt.
This 4-mile casual run/walk that ascends 1,000 feet in elevation winds through the zoo with giraffe, lions and elephants along the way to Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.
Run to the Shrine is the only time foot traffic is allowed on Shrine Road. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants will start the ascent at their leisure, and there will be no official timing services for 2021.
The race is a great route for competitive athletes, weekend warriors, casual walkers and families of all ages. Jogging strollers with tethers and hand brakes are welcome.
All proceeds help feed and care for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s animals. Since the Zoo does not receive any tax support, community fundraisers like Run to the Shrine help keep the zoo “running.”
To register and for other details, visit cmzoo.org/run.
DISPENSATION FROM SUNDAY MASS IN SPRINGS TO END MAY 23
The dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance for Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will be lifted May 23, Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan announced earlier this month.
In a statement, the reverend said: “In March of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I granted a dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation for Catholics living within the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Parishes in the diocese resumed public Masses two months later, but the dispensation remained in effect due to capacity restrictions at churches and the need for social distancing. Now, since the worst of the crisis appears to be behind us, the faithful in the diocese will once again be morally obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. As has always been the case, individuals who are unable to attend Mass due to serious illness or advanced age are dispensed from the Sunday obligation.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3dMQAUz.