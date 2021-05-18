Virtual meeting on Midland Corridor study
The City of Colorado Springs’ Traffic Engineering Division is studying the Midland Corridor, an area that includes Colorado Avenue, Cucharras Street and Pikes Peak Avenue, and the Midland Trail, from 31st Street on the west to Cimino Drive on the east. The goal is to identify transportation and infrastructure improvements needed in this corridor. The Midland Corridor study is part of Plan COS, the city’s comprehensive plan and ConnectCOS, the city’s transportation plan for the next 20 years. The study is funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.
To find out more and offer input, please attend the public meeting: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/MidlandCorridor to register for the meeting and/or to offer feedback through June 2.
Education updates
• Madison Luster (80905) and Reed Vaughan (80906) were named to the spring Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
• Holly Allen, of Colorado Springs, recently earned a master’s in education from Concordia University in Nebraska.
League of Women Voters announces new administration team in pikes peak region
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region announced May 10 its new administrative team for 2021-2022.
At the League’s annual meeting April 24, members elected new members Anna Lopez and Judy Feland while Sharon Jamison was subsequently appointed by the full administrative team on May 7.
Returning are spokeswoman Shelly Roehrs and Mollie Williams, both of whom will serve from 2021-2023. Treasurer Brenda Mensink, Marcy Morrison and Judith Rice-Jones will continue to the end of their terms in 2022.
Jamison has lived in many places throughout the United States, resulting in the exposure to many different ways of thinking and approaching life. As a speech language pathologist for the past 30-plus years, her education about the various ways people choose to live and their perspectives on life and politics has only grown. Jamison joined LWVPPR to expand the opportunities for underrepresented voices to be heard.
Lopez has been with the League of Women Voters for many years. After a break to raise her family, she decided to get involved once more because of her concerns about voting. A retired principal of Community Prep School, a charter school dedicated to students at risk of dropping out of school, her focus has been on those students who have been left behind due to circumstances and programs that encourage and enable teens to get an education.
Feland moved to Colorado Springs three years ago from Boulder. She was active in the Boulder League in the 1970s and ‘80s while raising her family. Besides Voter Service, she is especially interested in advocating on local government issues, including the need for low-income housing, police accountability, water quality and conservation along with adequate funding for education stewardship of parks.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30.
Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.