COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR DRAINAGE BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the county/city’s Drainage Board. Applications are due by Oct. 30.
It is an advisory board to Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners regarding subdivision codes and regulations relating to the drainage and control of flood and surface waters; and administration of Subdivision Storm Drainage funds.
The Drainage Board is seeking a banker and a citizen-at-large member who lives in El Paso County.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM SEEKING STATE’S TOP YOUTH VOLUNTEERS
Colorado students in grades 5-12 are eligible for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at spirit.prudential.com through Nov. 10.
The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February.
They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events.
In May, the program will name America’s Top 10 youth volunteers of 2021.
The National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• The Honors College at the University of Utah welcomed 2,321 students to the fall semester, including Hunter Sanders (criminology), Philip Choate (pre-business), Evan Turner (undeclared), Garrett Thompson (pre-computer science) and Kyle Elwood (music, biology), all of Colorado Springs.