EL PASO COUNTY’S 3RD ANNUAL WINTER HOBBY WINE COMPETITION
Do you make your own wine? Are you interested entering your wine in a competition to get valuable feedback on your wines from an experienced judging panel? Enter your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.
All entries must be submitted by Feb. 1; cost is $10 per entry. Participants must register online and complete the entry form on the website below, then drop off their wines at Fermentations Home Winemaking and Homebrew Center, located at 5765 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Wine categories and more information can be found on the website.
A Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception will be held on Feb. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event may be revised (virtual wine tasting and award ceremony) or cancelled.
All proceeds from the competition and awards reception will go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a 501©3 organization, and will support environmental education programs in El Paso County.
EL POMAR FOUNDATION GRANTS $30K TO EARLY LEARNING CENTERS
El Pomar Foundation awarded $30,000 to Early Connections Learning Centers, whose mission is to deliver comprehensive, high-quality, affordable early childhood care and education to children and families of limited means.
The award was presented on Dec. 2 at El Pomar Foundation’s annual Trustee Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony, a program designed to recognize and reward an outstanding nonprofit organization in the Pikes Peak Region in honor of one of the foundation’s trustees.
This year, in honor of her 150th birthday, the trustees paid tribute to the legacy of Julie Penrose, a forward-thinking philanthropist with passion for community building and culture. She served Colorado through leadership and financial support of countless organizations, including the Colorado Springs Day Nursery, now known as Early Connections Learning Centers.
CSPD PARTNERS WITH LOCAL ORGS FOR ANNUAL TOY DRIVE
On Nov. 2, Colorado Springs Police cadets placed Toy Drive donation boxes at each of the department’s police stations and the Police Operations Center. It will accept donations of new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens until Dec. 18.
In addition to helping collect toys, the cadets will collaborate with Santa to deliver the gifts to local families. Colorado Springs police are once again teaming up with Christmas Unlimited and Toys for Tots to provide holiday gifts for local families.
“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. “We are extremely thankful for our community, who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”
This year’s drive looks different from the previous 31 years, the department said. Because of COVID-19, all toys will be held for 72 hours before any sorting or distribution.
Christmas Unlimited accepts family nominations at bit.ly/3kImjI2.
Additionally, CSPD officers will identify and nominate families who may not have the resources to provide gifts for their children. To find a donation location or to sign up to host a donation box, visit Toys for Tots at bit.ly/3pIPM88.