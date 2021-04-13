RUN TO THE SHRINE ADDS SECOND DATE
Due to the popularity of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Run to the Shrine on May 15, a second day has been added.
The second date of the zoo’s annual fundraiser walk/run will be May 16 from 3:20 to 8 p.m. Price ranges from $30-$60. Registration includes zoo admission for the evening and a commemorative T-shirt.
This 4-mile casual run/walk that ascends 1,000 feet in elevation winds through the zoo with giraffe, lions and elephants along the way to Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.
Run to the Shrine is the only time foot traffic is allowed on Shrine Road. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants will start the ascent at their leisure, and there will be no official timing services for 2021.
The race is a great route for competitive athletes, weekend warriors, casual walkers and families of all ages. Jogging strollers with tethers and hand brakes are welcome.
All proceeds help feed and care for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s animals. Since the Zoo does not receive any tax support, community fundraisers like Run to the Shrine help keep the zoo “running.”
To register and for other details, visit cmzoo.org/run.
BIRDING FESTIVAL SET FOR MID-MAY
The annual Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival, to be held May 14-16, will offer opportunities for birding, workshops and other outdoor explorations while operating in compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
Join public, private and no-profits for an ecotourism birding and nature festival that promotes conservation and education to explore the natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak region.
This year’s offerings include a Paleontology Hike at Corral Bluffs, Hike & Bird Banding at Chico Basin Ranch, Ethnobotany and Wildflowers Walk at Paint Mines Interpretive Park.
On the evening of May 15, a “Birds and Brews” happy hour at Bear Creek Regional Park will include free sandwiches, drinks and live jazz. There will be door prizes and items up for bid at the auction table including this year’s festival art.
To register, visit pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS TO HOST ANNUAL MEETING
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting its annual membership meeting at 9:30 a.m. April 24 via Zoom. Community members are invited to attend.
As part of the yearly meeting, the organization will feature National Social Studies Council President Anton Schulzki in a presentation called “Civic Education and Rebuilding Trust in Our Democracy.” Schulzki has been an educator in Colorado Springs for over 35 years, dedicating his life and work to enlighten future voters so they may make an educated decision to participate in our democracy.
For the last decade, Schulzki has lent his spare time working with the Colorado Council for the Social Studies and the National Council for the Social Studies. His Social Studies peers elected him in 2019 to serve as president of NCSS beginning in July. He is the current president-elect of NCSS.
After the presentation, the meeting will focus on League business, including a review of the League action over the last year and a preview of the year to come.
Register at LWVPPR.org.
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization empowering voters and defending democracy.
DISPENSATION FROM SUNDAY MASS IN SPRINGS TO END IN MAY
Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan announced that the dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance for Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will be lifted May 23.
In a statement, the reverend said: “In March of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I granted a dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation for Catholics living within the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Parishes in the diocese resumed public Masses two months later, but the dispensation remained in effect due to capacity restrictions at churches and the need for social distancing. Now, since the worst of the crisis appears to be behind us, the faithful in the diocese will once again be morally obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. As has always been the case, individuals who are unable to attend Mass due to serious illness or advanced age are dispensed from the Sunday obligation.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3dMQAUz.