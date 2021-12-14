Park Co. commissioner named Communities Working Together award winner
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments strives to represent one theme: Communities Working Together. Last year, it introduced the Communities Working Together Award to recognize an individual in the region who has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve the region.
This award was inspired by former PPACG Board member and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who died in August 2020. The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Levy exhibited, such as listening to all sides, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region. In 2020, the first Communities Working Together regional award went to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen.
On Dec. 8, PPACG Chair Stan VanderWerf announced the 2021 Communities Working Together award winner, Park County Commissioner Richard Elsner.
Elsner has been a leader on a number of regional efforts. He has worked with multiple counties and the state on affordable housing solutions, engaged with the PPACG Legislative Committee on issues across the Pikes Peak Region, and has been working with the legislatures task force regarding tax policy. He is active in representing the Central Front Range region on the statewide transportation advisory committee and has served as a champion for regional transportation efforts to help address workforce commuting needs.
Sheriff’s Office seeking victim assistance volunteers
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Victim Assistance program is seeking highly motivated individuals to join its team. The program is composed of citizen volunteers who work alongside the staff of the Sheriff’s Office.
Volunteer victim advocates will help provide emotional support, short-term crisis intervention, community referrals and resources to victims of crime. Volunteers assist staff advocates to ensure 24-hour coverage, seven days a week within unincorporated areas of El Paso County.
“If you have ever thought about serving others,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, “please consider joining our team of volunteers.”
The 12-week Training Academy starts March 21, two nights per week, tentatively on Monday and Thursday evenings.
Applications are available online at bit.ly/3lp91mE and should be mailed or delivered to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program Coordinator Laurie Thomas at 27 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They can also be emailed to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 16.
For more information, contact Thomas, the program coordinator, by email or at 719-520-7216.
Also visit epcsheriffsoffice.com or contact David Rodriguez at DavidRodriguez@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7237 for more information.
Volunteers needed for county’s grant advisory board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the county’s Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board. Applications are due Dec. 17.
The role of the advisory board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of its grant program that serves low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The board consists of nine members appointed by the commissioners for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly in March, June, September and December on the second Friday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. Meetings are held online indefinitely.
The advisory board is seeking one new member who is from the private sector.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.