Broadmoor Community Church presents challenge check to Westside CARES
Broadmoor Community Church – UCC in February issued a $10,000 challenge to Westside CARES’ 23 member faith communities and the broader community to step into the gaps created by COVID-19. Westside CARES announced last week it was able to meet that challenge and raise the match funds as of early November.
“In the aftermath of the pandemic, Westside CARES experienced an astronomical increase in need for services among our community’s most vulnerable members. Leaders at Broadmoor Community Church-UCC decided to issue a $10,000 challenge to match all new and increased funding to Westside CARES to help the agency expand its most critical programs to accommodate rising need,” said Rev. Anne Cubbage,lead pastor.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the nonprofit Westside CARES never missed a day of service, and has amplified its most popular programs, food pantry and rental/mortgage assistance, by 250% and 500% respectively, according to a news release. The church’s match was a “crucial incentive for member faith communities and individuals alike,” said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES.
“In the month of October, we witnessed an unprecedented number of calls for rental assistance, and our pantry operations were stretched to capacity as more and more people reached out for support.” Milligan said. “It was perfect timing, then, that we reached our match in early November.”
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City
The Falcon Wanderers Walking Club will hold it annual Christmas Walk Dec. 4. This event is free and open to the public.
The walk will start at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. The 5K and 10K routes will be on Old Colorado City streets and sidewalks. Strollers will be able to complete the courses. Wheelchairs are not recommended. Only leashed pets are welcome.
Non-perishable food and cash donations will be collected at the event for the Westside Food Pantry.
Register between 9 a.m. and noon on the day of the walk and walk at your own pace. Plan on finishing by 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Curt Converse at 719-591-8193.
Volunteers needed for Citizen Outreach Group
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications are due Dec. 8.
The Citizen Outreach Group serves as a committee to review and assess the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap, and the activity of the Public Safety tax, in an effort to provide the BOCC and County Administration with updates and recommendations.
The group consists of 11 members: one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts, and six at-large representatives. District and at-large members serve for three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
COG meetings are held several times a year at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Mayor seeks citizens to serve on Fire Mitigation Advisory Board
Following the passage of Ballot Measure 2D, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is seeking three knowledgeable citizens to serve on the Fire Mitigation Advisory Board. This board will assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department in determining how to allocate money from the Wildland Fire and Prevention Fund for the citywide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program.
Preferred applicants will have specialized experience or knowledge relating to wildfire and/or mitigation and will be willing to serve a volunteer four-year term.
Those interested are asked to submit applications and resumes by Dec. 15 at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc. For questions, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov
Other positions on the 12-member committee will be filled by individuals representing key partners such as the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Forest Service, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Area Fire Chiefs and Colorado Springs Utilities.