ONGOING TREECYCLE EVENT A SUCCESS
Organized by El Paso County and with the assistance of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources and Colorado Springs Youth Sports, the ongoing TreeCycle event has kept an estimated 5,000 trees out of the landfill and raised a record of more than $25,000 for area youth development programs.
Thousands of area residents have recycled their trees and made donations.
It is not too late to participate as Christmas trees and donations continue to be accepted at Rocky Top Resources, 1755 E. Las Vegas St., from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 30.
All decorations must be removed from trees before dropoff.
Beneficiaries of the donations include Colorado Springs Youth Sports, as well as the six organizations that staff tree drop off sites: Harrison High School Football; Lewis-Palmer High School Lacrosse; Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse; and Boy Scout Troops 7, 194 and 268.
SUTHERS SEEKS TO FILL SEAT ON HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applications to fill a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board, appointment to be confirmed by the City Council.
This volunteer position would be as a member of a citizen board of commissioners set to expire April 1, 2025. The time commitment required is about four hours per month.
The board meets the third Thursday of each month. Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.
Complete the application online at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards and upload your resume under the upload function at the bottom of the application. Applications are due Feb. 5.
In lieu of an application, you may send letters of interest and resumes to Wendilyn.Guidotti@ColoradoSprings.gov or mail to Mayor John Suthers at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 601 Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
For more information or questions about the application, contact Wendilyn Guidotti at 719-385-5462.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY PARK FEE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Park Fee Advisory Committee. Applications are are due Feb. 5.
The Park Fee Advisory Committee meets to establish fair and equitable annual park development fees in lieu of land dedication as defined and set forth in the El Paso County Land Development Code.
The committee consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
The committee meets as necessary beginning in October; with meeting times vary.
Applications are being accepted for Land Developer Representative (two positions) and a Citizen Representative.
The volunteer application is available at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Erin Dornan, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall President’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma State University after earning a 4.0 GPA.
• Evalyne Kebenei (80906) was named to the fall Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., after carrying a 3.5 GPA.
• Shelby Capistrano, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M., after earning a 3.25 GPA.
• Hunter Sanders (80906), Westin Stieglitz (80906), Cole Mika (80906), Philip Choate (80906), Evan Turner (80906), Garrett Thompson (80906) and Kyle Elwood (80906) were named to the University of Utah Fall 2020 Dean’s List after at least a 3.5 GPA in the fall.
• Madelyn Jarvis (80906) was named to the fall Dean’s List at Gonzaga University.