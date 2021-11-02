Cheyenne Mountain HS grad promoted at Longmont Fire Dept.
Steven Parker, a 2012 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, was recently promoted to lieutenant at Longmont Fire Department. He will be responsible for an engine company that is the second busiest in Longmont. His other responsibilities include conducting medical training, quality assurance and the Wildland Fire Team. He previously served on the Boulder County Regional Hazardous Response Team.
National Charity League chapter announces membership drive
The Colorado Springs Chapter of National Charity League Inc., a national mother-daughter volunteer organization, is accepting applications until Feb. 18 from women with daughters in 6th grade through 9th grade.
“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome new mothers and daughters into our chapter as we continue to create lifelong philanthropists who graciously serve the community,” said Rebecca Frith, president of the Colorado Springs Chapter, which has nearly 170 members.
The chapter’s mother-daughter teams volunteered nearly 2,100 philanthropy hours in 2020-2021 for 14 philanthropic organizations, including the American Heart Association, Care & Share Food Banks, Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Humane Society, Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute, and Silver Key Meals on Wheels.
Over the past year, the chapter has provided meals for the Ronald McDonald House, supported the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer foundation, worked with Friends of Cheyenne Cañon doing trail maintenance, and adopted families during the holidays to provide children with gifts.
Prospective members are encouraged to visit nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/coloradosprings or email Membershipcoloradosprings@nclonline.org.
Volunteer needed for El Paso County Board of Adjustment
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are due Nov. 12.
The Board of Adjustment is seeking one regular member.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations or other development requirements.
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms, associate members are appointed for one-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month in the Centennial Hall Hearing Room, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at elpasoco.com and bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397.
Seat available on city’s Housing Authority Board
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants for a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board.
The volunteer position is a four-year term commitment, from Jan. 11, 2022-Jan. 11, 2026, as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month.
The board meets the third Thursday of each month.
Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.
Submit applications and resumes by Nov. 19 at coloradosprings.gov/bcc.
For more info, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov.
Education updates
- Jackson Duystschaever (biology), Andrew Moore (pre-biomedical engineering), Sean Niedzwiecki (chemistry) and Ava Urbanick (pre-nursing), all of Colorado Springs, have enrolled at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.