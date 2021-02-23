VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY ROADS COMMITTEE
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee. Applications are due Feb. 28.
The Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee is seeking three members.
In conjunction with the establishment of the El Paso County Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District, the BOCC also created the El Paso County Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee. The purpose of the Advisory Committee is to make recommendations to the BOCC regarding the public improvements to be funded each year, the awarding of contracts, and the need to seek an increase of the maximum mill levy for the PID.
The Advisory Committee consists of five members. All members serve two-year or three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Meetings are held monthly or less often, as needed at 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
Applicants must be taxpaying electors of the District for the duration of their appointment. To be a taxpaying elector, you must 1) be registered to vote in Colorado and 2) own, or your spouse or civil union partner must own, taxable or real personal property within the District. You do not need to reside within the District.
The volunteer application can be found bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com or Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208. Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397.