CITY SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT ON USE OF ELECTRIC BIKES ON TRAILS
The City of Colorado Springs is seeking feedback from community members on the use of electric bikes (e-bikes) on its trail system. Currently, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department allows Class 1 e-bikes on all urban trails, but not on park and open space trails.
Residents are encouraged to share their views on e-bike use on the city’s trail system through Nov. 20.
In addition to hosting the survey, the project webpage (coloradosprings.gov/project/e-bikes-trail-survey) provides residents with information about the city’s current e-bike policy, the varying e-bike policies of other agencies that own trail property locally and common opinions that the parks department has collected from local park and outdoor recreation stakeholders about this topic over the last year.
“As land managers for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department, we always strive to do what’s best for the community’s parks, trails and open spaces, while at the same time providing an excellent recreational experience,” Scott Abbott, the city’s regional parks, trails and open space manager, said in a statement. “As we look at the increasing use of e-bikes nationwide, it’s important to us to know how members of our growing community are observing, using and interacting with this rapidly-evolving and popular technology. We look forward to hearing what local trail users have to say so that we can best serve our city’s trail system and the experience of its many users citywide.”
The parks department will use public comments from this survey to evaluate its e-bike policy. The current policy may or may not be modified by the department as a result.
At this time, the department is only seeking feedback about the use of e-bikes on trails.
CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE CALLS FOR APPLICANTS
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ Community Advisory Committee serves as the formal mechanism for the active participation of citizens in the planning, promotion and evaluation of activities of the PPACG.
The committee is a nontechnical body comprised of volunteers who offer a citizen’s perspective on issues such as transportation planning, aging issues, air and water quality, economic development and military planning in the Pikes Peak region. The CAC also ensures the responsiveness and accountability of government, helps create better plans and activities and generates support for regional cooperation.
The committee nominates citizens-at-large members and member governments and community organizations nominate their respective representatives. The Board of Directors approves all nominations.
CAC members are expected to:
• Identify problems and needs within their respective communities that relate to PPACG programs
• Generate new ideas and alternatives for PPACG action
• Review and evaluate PPACG planning products and activities
• Recommend priorities for allocation of PPACG program funds
• Share information about PPACG programs with respective communities and organizations
• Advise PPACG on appropriate public involvement strategies and activities
• Advocate a regional perspective for problem-solving
• Ensure a broad-based, inclusive committee environment
The committee meets on the last Wednesday of every month at 3 p.m. Member terms are 3 years and are limited to 2 terms. The CAC is currently seeking one at-large citizen representative to offer a citizen’s perspective on PPACG issues.
The application may be downloaded at ppacg.org/universal-membership-application. Send it to Jessica McMullen at JMcMullen@ppacg.org by 5 p.m. Nov. 18.